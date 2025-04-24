Mobile phones launched in April 2025: iQOO Z10, Vivo V50e, and more

April 2025 has been a busy month for smartphone launches. So far, we have seen several new releases, including mid-range devices, entry-level models, and flagships, spanning a wide range of price points. Brands like Realme, Vivo, iQOO, and others have all introduced new options. Let us take you through what these phones offer, their retail prices, and more. Read on. iQOO Z10 was launched on April 11.(iQOO)

iQOO Z10 and iQOO Z10X

Price: iQOO Z10 costs ₹21,999, iQOO Z10x start at ₹16,499

The iQOO Z10 and the iQOO Z10x are two of the latest mid-range smartphones by iQOO. They were launched on 11th April and feature performance-oriented specifications, much like the rest of the iQOO smartphone range. The iQOO Z10, in particular, comes with a massive 7,300mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM.

As for the iQOO Z10x, it was also launched on 11th April alongside the Z10. It features a slightly less powerful Dimensity 7300 chipset and a 6,500mAh battery. It can be configured with up to 256GB of storage.

Vivo V50e

Price: ₹28,999

Moving on to the vivo V50e, it is the follow-up to the vivo V40e, which launched last year. While similar, there are several differences between the two. The Vivo V50e offers dual IP ratings, IP68 and IP69. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and features a 50MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone has a 5,600mAh battery, which is slightly larger than the V40e’s 5,500mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro

Price: ₹19,999

As for the Realme Narzo 80 Pro, it comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. It features a 6.72-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 12GB of RAM. The device packs a 6,000mAh battery and meets the MIL-STD-810H standard, offering dual IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. For the optics, it packs a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary shooter.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Price: ₹15,999 ( ₹14,999 effective)

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is packing the Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, alongside 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. For the display, it gets a 6.78-inch 144Hz panel and for the optics, it has a 64 MP main shooter, and a 2MP secondary shooter.