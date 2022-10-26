WhatsApp outage: Centre asks Meta to submit report

The ministry of electronics and information technology on Wednesday asked Meta to submit a report on the outage its messaging platform suffered on Tuesday, officials familiar with the matter stated. WhatsApp has been asked to submit its report to Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, a nodal agency under the ministry of electronics and information technology.“Whenever there is an outage, the ministry seeks a report from the company involved, in this case Meta,” an official said. “An explanation has been sought for the same.”Several users from across the world complained they were unable to send or receive messages or log in to their respective accounts during the technical snag which hit households and businesses alike. “The brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part and has now been resolved”, Meta said in an official statement issued later on Tuesday. WhatsApp is an integral part of businesses and households. During the outage the people were forced to switch to alternate modes of communication such as Telegram.

