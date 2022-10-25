WhatsApp down: Here’s what Meta said on global outage

Meta owned popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reported to be down in many parts of the world including India. Multiple users have claimed that they are not able to send, receive or even login in their account through WhatsApp.

According to Downdetector, the website which monitors real-time problem & outage, user reports indicate WhatsApp is having problems since 3:17 AM EDT (12:47 pm). It adds, about 28,413 users have already reported the problem on their website. 69% of the people who have reported the issue complains to have problem in sending messages, while 7% are facing problem with the App and 24% of them are reporting problem with the server connection.

Several users have taken to Twitter to report the issue. It's about an hour that users are facing problem in sending and receiving messages.

#WhatsApp is down. Welcome to SMS ERA — Hasan Kazmi (@hasankazmi_) October 25, 2022

Meta issues statement

Meta has now officially acknowledged the problem. "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesperson said.

