Most people overspend on smart TVs - These under 40,000 models prove you don't have to

In today's TV market, price alone is no longer a reliable indicator of quality. The sub- ₹40,000 category has matured quickly, and many models now borrow technologies that were once reserved for far more expensive sets. You can now find 4K panels with HDR support, QLED colour reproduction, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Google TV, and even higher refresh rates in this segment.

Best smart TVs under 40,000 that give a premium experience. (AI Generated)

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For most buyers, that means a well-chosen affordable TV can deliver a genuinely premium experience without stretching the budget. The challenge is not finding a good TV, but identifying the one that balances picture quality, processing, sound, and smart features most effectively.

Upgrading a main room or buying a second screen, the best options in this price range offer impressive performance and real-world value for most households. We've selected the standout smart TVs under ₹40,000 that deliver the strongest mix of display quality, features, and everyday usability for most households.

Top 6 budget smart TVs for every home

The LG NU87 AI Series is a feature-rich 43-inch Nano 4K TV that brings vibrant colours, AI-powered picture processing, and immersive Dolby Atmos sound at an attractive price.

Powered by LG's α7 AI Processor Gen9 and the latest webOS 26 platform, it offers a premium smart TV experience with AI features, gaming support, and reliable performance for movies, sports, and everyday streaming.

Specifications Display 43-inch Nano 4K UHD LED (3840 x 2160) Processor α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 Refresh Rate 60Hz native Audio 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos & AI Sound Pro Operating System webOS 26 with Google Cast, ThinQ AI & Voice Assistant Reasons to Buy Excellent colour reproduction thanks to Nano technology and AI picture enhancements. Feature-packed smart platform with webOS 26, AI tools, and Dolby Atmos support. Reasons to Avoid 60Hz refresh rate isn't ideal for competitive console gaming. 20W speakers are good but benefit from a soundbar for larger rooms.

Why buy this smart TV under ₹ 40,000?

It combines Nano display technology, AI-powered picture quality, Dolby Atmos audio, and webOS features, making it an excellent all-round value purchase.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Xiaomi FX Pro QLED is one of the best value-for-money 55-inch smart TVs under ₹40,000. It combines a QLED panel with 4K HDR support, a 34W speaker system, and Amazon Fire TV OS for a smooth entertainment experience.

With Alexa voice control, MEMC technology, and a nearly bezel-less design, it's a great pick for movies, sports, and everyday streaming.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Operating System Amazon Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote Audio 34W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS & DTS Virtual Refresh Rate 60Hz with Reality Flow MEMC Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Reasons to Buy Large 55-inch QLED display with vibrant colours and HDR10+ support. Powerful 34W speaker system delivers louder and more immersive sound than many rivals. Reasons to Avoid Fire TV interface may not appeal to users who prefer Google TV. 60Hz refresh rate limits its appeal for serious gamers.

Why buy this smart TV under ₹ 40,000?

It delivers a large QLED display, immersive sound, Fire TV features, and excellent value, making it ideal for family entertainment.

The Xiaomi FX Pro QLED is one of the best value-for-money 55-inch smart TVs under ₹40,000. It combines a QLED panel with 4K HDR support, a 34W speaker system, and Amazon Fire TV OS for a smooth entertainment experience.

With Alexa voice control, MEMC technology, and a nearly bezel-less design, it's a great pick for movies, sports, and everyday streaming.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Operating System Amazon Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote Audio 34W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS & DTS Virtual Refresh Rate 60Hz with Reality Flow MEMC Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Reasons to Buy Large 55-inch QLED display with vibrant colours and HDR10+ support. Powerful 34W speaker system delivers louder and more immersive sound than many rivals. Reasons to Avoid Fire TV interface may not appeal to users who prefer Google TV. 60Hz refresh rate limits its appeal for serious gamers.

Why buy this smart TV under ₹ 40,000?

It delivers a large QLED display, immersive sound, Fire TV features, and excellent value, making it ideal for family entertainment.

The Coocaa 55-inch Mini LED QLED TV is one of the most feature-packed options under ₹40,000. It combines Mini LED and QLED technologies with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, local dimming, and Google TV.

With gaming features like VRR and ALLM, it's an excellent choice for movie lovers and casual gamers seeking premium features at a budget price.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K Mini LED + QLED with Dolby Vision & Local Dimming Refresh Rate 120Hz HSR with VRR, ALLM & MEMC Audio 36W speakers with Dolby Atmos & Dolby Audio Operating System Google TV with 2GB RAM & 32GB storage Connectivity 3 HDMI (HDMI 2.1), 2 USB, Wi-Fi 5 & Bluetooth Reasons to Buy Mini LED and QLED panel deliver impressive brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy. 120Hz refresh rate with HDMI 2.1, VRR, and ALLM makes it one of the best gaming TVs in this price segment. Reasons to Avoid Brand service network is not as extensive as established TV manufacturers. Picture tuning and software optimisation aren't as refined as premium competitors.

Why buy this smart TV under ₹ 40,000?

It offers Mini LED, QLED, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and Google TV—premium features rarely found at this price.

The Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Series is a dependable 43-inch smart TV that delivers sharp 4K visuals, natural colours, and a polished smart TV experience. Powered by Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, it offers HDR10+ support, Object Tracking Sound, and SmartThings integration.

It's an ideal choice for buyers seeking a trusted brand with reliable performance for everyday entertainment.

Specifications Display 43-inch Crystal 4K UHD LED with HDR10+ Processor Crystal Processor 4K with 4K Upscaling Audio 20W speakers with Object Tracking Sound & Q-Symphony Refresh Rate 50Hz with Motion Xcelerator Operating System Samsung Smart TV OS with SmartThings, AirPlay & Samsung TV Plus Reasons to Buy Excellent picture processing with natural colours and impressive 4K upscaling. SmartThings ecosystem, Samsung Knox Security, and Samsung TV Plus add long-term value. Reasons to Avoid 50Hz refresh rate is not ideal for fast-paced gaming. Lacks Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which several rivals offer at this price

Why buy this smart TV under ₹ 40,000?

It delivers reliable picture quality, a polished smart experience, trusted Samsung reliability, and seamless smart home integration at an attractive price.

The TCL 55V6C is a well-rounded 55-inch 4K smart TV that offers excellent value under ₹40,000. Featuring an HVA panel, AiPQ Processor, Dolby Atmos, DTS, and Google TV, it delivers vibrant visuals and immersive sound.

Its sleek metallic bezel-less design, MEMC technology, and 4-star energy rating make it a compelling choice for movies, sports, and everyday streaming.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K UHD HVA LED with HDR10 & Micro Dimming Processor AiPQ Processor with 2GB RAM & 16GB storage Audio 24W speakers with Dolby Atmos & DTS Refresh Rate 60Hz with MEMC Operating System Google TV with Google Assistant Reasons to Buy HVA panel delivers deeper blacks and better contrast than standard VA panels. Google TV, Dolby Atmos, MEMC, and a 2-year warranty offer excellent overall value. Reasons to Avoid 60Hz refresh rate limits high-end gaming performance. Only one USB port may be restrictive for users with multiple external devices.

Why buy this smart TV under ₹ 40,000?

It offers immersive Dolby Atmos sound, excellent contrast, Google TV, and a premium design, making it a strong all-round entertainer.

Is 4K enough, or should I look for QLED?

Yes, 4K is a strong starting point in this budget, especially on screens 43 inches and above. It gives you sharper detail for streaming, sports, and gaming. If you watch in a bright room or want richer colors, a QLED panel can be worth choosing, but good processing matters just as much.

What smart features matter most in this budget?

Look for a smooth operating system, regular updates, and easy access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Voice control, built-in Chromecast or AirPlay support, and a responsive remote also improve daily use. If multiple people use the TV, profiles and content recommendations can make the experience more convenient.

How important is sound quality in a TV under ₹ 40,000?

Sound matters more than many buyers expect, because thin TVs often struggle with dialogue and bass. Look for Dolby Atmos, clear stereo output, or at least 20W speakers if you want better built-in audio. If you already plan to use a soundbar, prioritise picture quality and smart features over extra speaker claims.

Factors to consider before buying a smart TV under 40,000

Display quality: Look for 4K resolution, HDR support, and panel type, because these determine sharpness, contrast, and color accuracy during movies, sports, and gaming.

Sound performance: Check speaker wattage, Dolby Atmos support, and audio tuning, since weak sound can ruin immersion even when the picture looks excellent.

Smart platform: Choose a TV with a responsive operating system, regular updates, and popular apps, ensuring smooth navigation and long-term software reliability.

Connectivity options: Ensure enough HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi support for consoles, soundbars, streaming devices, and future accessories you may add later.

Build and warranty: Compare design, bezel size, wall-mount compatibility, and warranty coverage, because durability and after-sales service matter greatly after the purchase too.

Top 3 features of the best smart TVs under ₹ 40000

TVs Display Processor Audio LG 43-inch NU87 AI Series Nano 4K (43NU870BPLA) 43-inch Nano 4K UHD LED, HDR10, HLG, AI HDR Remastering α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 20W, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2) Xiaomi 55-inch FX Pro QLED (L55MB-FPIN) 55-inch QLED 4K UHD, HDR10+, HLG, DCI-P3, MEMC Vivid Picture Engine 2 34W, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X Hisense 50-inch E6S (50E6S) 50-inch 4K UHD LED, Dolby Vision, HDR10, AI PQ Quad-Core Processor with AI Picture Processing 30W, Dolby Atmos coocaa 55-inch Mini LED QLED (55MINI75Q) 55-inch Mini LED + QLED 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Local Dimming Quad-Core Processor 36W, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Vista (UA43UE81AFULXL) 43-inch Crystal 4K UHD LED, HDR10+, PurColor Crystal Processor 4K 20W, Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony TCL 55-inch V6C (55V6C) 55-inch 4K UHD HVA LED, HDR10, Micro Dimming AiPQ Processor 24W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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