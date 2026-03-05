Best 55-inch smart 4K TVs under ₹35,000 that I would happily buy

TVs are more accessible than ever now and, in fact, I have been looking for a good 55-inch TV to replace my ageing Samsung TV from the last decade. Luckily, you do not need to spend a pretty penny to get a good smart 55-inch TV. You can definitely get good models under ₹40,000 and even under ₹35,000. There are multiple value for money 55" TVs under ₹35,000. By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, covering consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech, and has nearly half a decade of experience in tech journalism. He enjoys cinematography, reading sci-fi, and camping. Instagram and X: @barelysure I am personally looking for a TV with Google TV or Fire TV built in so that navigation across the experience is sorted. I want the TV to also work alongside my PlayStation 5, so I am looking for features like Auto Low Latency Mode and MEMC. And if a 120Hz refresh rate is present, that is just a bonus on top. I am also looking for good picture quality, hopefully QLED, because I like deep blacks. While the options do highlight these features, some of the cheaper models I am recommending here may miss out on the aforementioned features but could still make sense for you depending on the lower price. Keeping all of that in mind, here are the top options for TVs on Flipkart that I spotted and which I would buy.

This TV is a 2025 edition TV, but that does not matter because what you get for your money is top-notch. This TV is retailing for about ₹30,000 and you get a lot for the price. You get a 4K QLED TV at 55 inches, which supports Dolby Vision as well as Dolby Atmos and also supports Google TV 5.0. Another good thing that I noticed about this TV is that it supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which is going to come in really handy when I connect my PlayStation 5 system. So if you are someone who is also going to be connecting a gaming console to this, maybe an Xbox Series X, Series S or a PlayStation 5, this is going to be really good for that, as you will be able to enjoy smooth visuals. Apart from this, it also has ALLM, which is Auto Low Latency Mode, and it has MEMC and the overall sound profile is also quite powerful at 50W. Plus, Motorola being a trusted brand, I think this is going to be a good option for a lot of people, especially at just under ₹30,000. Based on our current research, we saw the TV having really good ratings as well, 4.3 stars after about 16,000 reviews from verified buyers. Buyers have praised the TV for its picture quality, sound, connectivity and being value for money. The installation could have been better, buyers say. The other good part is that the TV is also available in smaller and larger sizes, which come at decent prices as well. For instance, the 65-inch model will cost you about ₹40,000 and the massive 75-inch TV will cost you about ₹62,000, which is a bargain compared to what you used to pay just a few years ago.

Specifications 55-inch QLED display 4K Ultra HD resolution 120Hz refresh rate Google TV 5.0 Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos 50W speaker output Reasons to buy QLED panel with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos ALLM and MEMC Powerful 50W speakers Google TV experience Reason to avoid Installation experience could be better

This TV again is a QLED panel, comes at 55 inches, and you have the option to choose between Google TV and Fire TV OS. But here I would recommend the Fire TV OS option, which costs about ₹33,000. Yes, it is not the Google TV experience, but I think Fire TV itself offers a great user experience, so you can definitely work with it considering the cheaper price tag. This TV again is a QLED model, so the black levels are going to be good compared to traditional IPS LCD panels. Having said that, you get support for Dolby DTS-X and Dolby DTS Virtual X. The TV comes with a 34W sound setup. It also has HDR10+ support and covers 94% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The TV supports HDMI ARC connection, has optical inputs, a network port, a 3.5mm jack, and features a 60Hz refresh rate. It also supports things like AirPlay 2 and Miracast, so you will be able to cast from Apple devices as well. So if you are in the Apple ecosystem, this could be great. The bezel sizes are also rather thin, so if you are looking for a good-looking TV, this would fit in well. The TV consistently receives four-star ratings after more than 15,000 verified buyer reviews. People say that the picture quality has been great for them with deep blacks, and they also appreciate the build quality of the product. However, sometimes users have said the installation could have been better as the service installation partner was not the best.

Specifications 55-inch QLED display 4K Ultra HD resolution 60Hz refresh rate Fire TV OS / Google TV option HDR10+ support 34W speakers Reasons to buy QLED panel with HDR10+ Fire TV interface is smooth and responsive AirPlay 2 and Miracast support Slim design Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate only

This TV is available at around ₹26,000 and that means you are going to be saving around ₹7,000–8,000 compared to TVs with QLED technology (based on current discounts). But depending on how you approach your buying decision, this could make more sense. If you are buying a television for an area where picture quality is not going to be the highest priority, because this is a traditional LED TV and not a QLED TV, the black levels will not be as good. Still, if you want a large TV with the Google TV experience for everyday use (could be for an office), the Realme TechLife 55-inch TV could be a good option. It offers a 60Hz refresh rate on the 55-inch panel and also supports Dolby Audio, plus other features like MEMC, which is ideal for sports viewing and more. Buyers have given positive ratings for this product on Flipkart with 4.5 stars across more than 4,000 ratings. People say that this is a value-for-money television with good picture quality and good viewing angles. At the same time, some negatives mention that there were glitches. Specs 55-inch LED display

Specifications 55-inch LED display 4K Ultra HD resolution 60Hz refresh rate Google TV Dolby Audio MEMC support Reasons to buy Very affordable for a 55-inch TV Google TV interface MEMC support for smoother motion Strong buyer ratings Reason to avoid Occasional software glitches reported

Haier is definitely a reliable brand in terms of appliances and televisions. This particular model can become a deal if you work out bank discounts, which bring the total price down to under ₹35,000 after applying card offers and UPI discounts. But even at its ₹38,990 price, it does offer good value with Google TV on offer, 4K UHD resolution, support for HDR10, MEMC, 20-watt speaker output, and more. This is not going to be the best for gaming, as the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz. But if you are looking for a good brand experience and overall high-quality picture output, this could be worth investing in. Buyers on Flipkart have given it a 4.4-star rating over 225 ratings from verified buyers, and many have praised the picture quality. Some buyers, however, have pointed out that the picture quality was not up to their expectations. Regardless, this TV has generally received good ratings.

Specifications 55-inch LED display 4K UHD resolution 60Hz refresh rate Google TV HDR10 support 20W speakers Reasons to buy Reliable brand reputation Google TV interface Good picture quality with HDR10 Bank offers can reduce price significantly Reason to avoid Only 60Hz refresh rate 20W speakers are average

The TV is available in two options: the 2024 model, which is about ₹2,000 cheaper, or the 2025 model, which we recommend. The 2025 model comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution, a 55-inch size, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, with the refresh rate being 60Hz. The TV also has AI Motion Enhancer, AI HDR Enhancer, and 360-degree sound upscaling. Plus, it is a Google TV, so you are covered on the navigation front when it comes to using the television. Toshiba generally makes very reliable products as a Japanese brand, and this shows in the consistent 4.3-star rating that the TV has received from verified buyers on Flipkart. Buyers say that the TV has great picture quality and that the sound is good as well. However, some have pointed out that although the sound is loud, it is not as soothing, and it can lack bass while the mids are not very pronounced.

Specifications 55-inch LED display 4K Ultra HD resolution 60Hz refresh rate Google TV Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos AI Motion Enhancer Reasons to buy Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support Google TV interface AI picture enhancement features Reason to avoid Sound lacks bass and balanced mids