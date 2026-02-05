Is a 65-inch smart TV ideal for 4K? Check out the 5 best options from top brands
This article explores whether a 65-inch smart TV is ideal for enjoying 4K content, explains key factors like viewing distance and picture quality.
Our Picks
Best in TVs
Trusted brand
Premium choice
Value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best in TVsLG 164 cm (65 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 65UA82006LAView Details
₹59,990
Trusted brandSamsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65UE81AFULXLView Details
₹58,990
Premium choiceSony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25BM2View Details
Value for moneyTCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 65Q6CView Details
₹66,990
VW 165 cm (65 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW65GQ1View Details
₹35,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
A 65-inch TV has quietly become the new sweet spot for Indian living rooms. It is big enough to feel cinematic, yet practical enough for everyday viewing. But once you start browsing, the choices can feel overwhelming. LG’s UA82 Series promises reliable all-round performance. Samsung’s Crystal 4K Vista focuses on colour and polish. Sony’s BRAVIA 2M2 leans into picture accuracy. TCL’s QD-Mini LED model brings high-end ambition at a lower price. VW’s GQ1 Pro, meanwhile, targets buyers who simply want the biggest screen for their money. Each of these TVs suits a different kind of viewer. Some favour films, others sport, gaming, or daily streaming. This guide looks at how they actually fit into real homes, not just how they read on a product page.
BEST IN TVS
1. LG 164 cm (65 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 65UA82006LA
The LG 65UA82006LA brings a balanced mix of size, clarity, and smart features to everyday living rooms. Its 4K display delivers clean detail for films, sport, and streaming, while webOS keeps apps and settings easy to manage. Sound feels fuller than expected for a slim TV, and gaming support adds flexibility. At today’s pricing, it offers reliable long-term value for families and regular viewers.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Clear 4K picture that suits streaming, sport, and daily TV
Smooth, user-friendly interface with strong app support
Reason to avoid
60Hz refresh rate limits high-end gaming
Average brightness in very sunny rooms
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Most buyers praise the sharp picture, easy setup, and dependable performance, with many highlighting its strong value at discounted prices.
Why choose this product?
It delivers a dependable big-screen experience, smart features that work smoothly, and a trusted brand name, without pushing buyers into premium pricing.
TRUSTED BRAND
2. Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65UE81AFULXL
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Samsung Crystal 4K Vista offers a bright, well-balanced 65-inch screen that suits everyday viewing, from weekend films to daily news. Colours feel natural, upscaling cleans up lower-resolution content, and the slim design blends easily into modern homes. Tizen keeps navigation simple, while built-in security and free channels add practical value. At current prices, it makes sense for buyers wanting reliability and familiar Samsung tuning over long-term daily use today.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Natural colours and dependable upscaling for everyday content
Clean interface with strong ecosystem support
Reason to avoid
50Hz panel limits fast-paced gaming
Sound benefits from a separate soundbar
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers often highlight the clean picture, smooth software, and dependable build quality, especially appreciating Samsung’s service support.
Why choose this product?
It offers a trusted brand experience, practical smart features, and a balanced big-screen performance that fits most Indian homes comfortably.
PREMIUM CHOICE
3. Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25BM2
The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 is for viewers who care about colour accuracy, motion handling, and natural-looking detail. Films, sport, and streaming benefit from Sony’s processing, which keeps faces realistic and scenes well balanced. Google TV makes content easy to find, while gaming features add flexibility. It costs more than most rivals, but rewards buyers with consistent performance and long-term reliability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent colour tuning and motion clarity
Clean Google TV interface with wide app support
Reason to avoid
Pricier than many similar-sized rivals
Built-in sound suits casual use more than home cinema
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Many buyers praise its natural picture, smooth performance, and dependable build quality, often calling it a noticeable step up from budget models.
Why choose this product?
It suits viewers who value accurate visuals, reliable software, and a refined viewing experience backed by Sony’s long-standing display expertise.
VALUE FOR MONEY
4. TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 65Q6C
The TCL 65Q6C is aimed at buyers who want strong brightness, deep contrast, and smooth motion without stepping into premium-brand pricing. Its mini LED panel gives films more depth, while sports and games feel fluid and responsive. Google TV keeps things simple, and the powerful speakers reduce the need for quick upgrades. At this price, it feels ambitious, bold, and good value.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent contrast and brightness for HDR content
144Hz support suits gaming and fast action
Reason to avoid
Higher power consumption than rivals
Interface can feel busy for first-time users
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Many buyers praise the sharp contrast, loud speakers, and gaming performance, while some mention setup takes time to optimise.
Why choose this product?
It suits buyers who want premium-style picture quality and gaming features at a more accessible price point, without sacrificing everyday usability.
5. VW 165 cm (65 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW65GQ1
The VW GQ1 Pro Series is designed for buyers who want a large 65-inch screen without stretching their budget. Colours look lively, local dimming adds depth to films, and the built-in subwoofer gives everyday viewing more punch. Google TV keeps streaming simple, while gaming features add flexibility. At this price, it focuses on delivering size, sound, and smart features in a practical package.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong speakers for a TV in this price range
Excellent value for a 65-inch QLED display
Reason to avoid
Picture tuning is not as refined as premium brands
Long-term software updates are uncertain
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Many buyers appreciate the large screen and powerful sound, often calling it a great deal for first-time big-TV owners.
Why choose this product?
It suits budget-focused buyers who want maximum screen size, loud audio, and modern smart features without paying premium-brand prices.
Is a 65-inch TV suitable for most Indian living rooms?
Yes, for most homes, a 65-inch screen works well at 7 to 9 feet. Models from LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony, TCL, and Vu Televisions are designed for this range. At this distance, 4K detail looks sharp without straining your eyes. In smaller rooms, it can feel overwhelming, so measure first and test viewing comfort before buying.
Does display technology really matter on a 65-inch TV?
Absolutely. On large screens, flaws become obvious. Mini LED on TCL offers strong contrast for films and gaming. Sony focuses on colour accuracy for cinema lovers. LG and Samsung balance brightness and consistency for daily viewing. Vu prioritises value. Your choice should reflect how much you watch movies, sport, or casual TV.
Should buyers prioritise sound or plan for a soundbar?
Most 65-inch TVs sound decent for news and shows, but films and sport benefit from external audio. TCL and Vu offer louder built-in speakers, while Sony, LG, and Samsung focus more on balanced tuning. If you enjoy cinema-style sound, budget for a soundbar. Otherwise, strong internal speakers can be enough.
Are premium brands worth paying extra for in 65-inch TVs?
They can be, if you value long-term reliability, colour tuning, and smoother software. Sony excels in picture processing, while Samsung and LG offer stable ecosystems. TCL gives near-premium performance at lower prices. Vu focuses on affordability. Paying more makes sense if you plan to keep the TV for five years or longer.
Factors to consider when buying a 65-inch TV
- Room size and viewing distance
- Display type and brightness levels
- Sound quality and upgrade options
- Smart TV interface and app support
- Gaming features and refresh rate
- After-sales service and warranty
- Long-term software updates
Top 3 features of 65-inch TVs
|Product Name
|Display
|Sound
|Connectivity
|LG UA82 Series 65UA82006LA
|4K LED with AI upscaling
|20W Dolby Atmos
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Samsung Crystal 4K Vista UA65UE81AFULXL
|4K LED with HDR10+
|20W with Q-Symphony
|HDMI eARC, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Sony BRAVIA 2M2 K-65S25BM2
|4K LED with X1 Processor
|20W Dolby Atmos, DTS
|4× HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
|TCL QD-Mini LED 65Q6C
|QD-Mini LED with local dimming
|40W Dolby Atmos
|HDMI 2.1, USB, Wi-Fi, LAN
|VW GQ1 Pro Series VW65GQ1
|QLED with local dimming
|48W with subwoofer
|HDMI eARC, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBharat Sharma
It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech - whether it is AI solutions, the pace of gadget development, and other related technologies. As a tech journalist, I believe it has the potential to solve all of world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.Read More