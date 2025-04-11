Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro launch confirmed for April 24: Know what’s coming

Motorola is bringing several new innovative products in the coming weeks. From new-generation foldables to its first laptop, we’ll get to experience back-to-back launches from the brand. As we are coming across leaks surrounding the upcoming smartphones, Motorola has officially confirmed the launch for the Razr 60 Ultra and the Edge 60 Pro, taking place on April 24, 2025. While the launch announcement creates excitement among fans and buyers, the poster also reveals a hidden message as the foldable and Edge 60 Pro are positioned in the shape of “AI,” hinting towards AI upgrades. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming launch. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra and Edge 60 Pro launch date revealed.(Motorola )

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro launch

Motorola on X (formerly Twitter) revealed the official launch date for its new generation foldable, the Razr 60 Ultra and another Edge series model, the Edge 60 Pro. Both smartphones will be launched on April 24, 2025. As of now, the smartphone will be launched in Europe and North America before launching in India. Furthermore, the Razr 60 Ultra will be launched in the US as Razr+ 2025. Alongside the Ultra variant, we also expect the base model, the Razr 60, could also make a debut.

As of now, Motorola has not revealed any significant details, such as design, specifications, or features of the upcoming Razr 60 Ultra and Edge 60 Pro. However, as they have been spotted in several certifications and leaks, providing us enough information to know what the company has planned.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra launch: What to expect

The Motorola Razr 60 will reportedly come with a 6.96-inch FlexView pOLED LTPO display and a 4-inch cover display. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The Razr 60 Ultra will likely be backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports a 68W TurboPower fast charging.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro launch: What to expect

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 4nm processor paired with 12GB RAM. It will likely feature a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It may come with a triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The smartphone will likely be backed by a 6000mAh battery with 90W TurboPower fast charging support.