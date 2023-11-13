Mumbai resident seeking loan for daughter's education duped of 90,000

A 56-year-old man from Navi Mumbai seeking a loan for his daughter's education was allegedly duped of ₹90,000 by online fraudsters. The man who is employed by a logistics company, claimed he came across a post on social media platform Facebook about instant loans being available within two hours, PTI reported. According to the report, the complainant had applied for a loan online with the concerned finance company on November 8. Within minutes, he received a call and the caller offered him loan. The caller asked the complainant to pay insurance charges, GST, NOC charges, RBI charges and two advance instalments, totalling ₹90,000, a police official told the agency.But the complainant did not receive the loan amount and was instead asked to make additional payments. The man realised he was cheated and filed a complaint. An offence under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act was registered against unidentified persons at Kalamboli police station on Saturday, the PTI report added.

Pune techie duped of ₹ 71 lakh in September

The caller asked the complainant to pay insurance charges, GST, NOC charges, RBI charges and two advance instalments to get the loan amount(Representational image/Getty)

In September, a 35-year-old techie had been duped of ₹71.82 lakh in a cyber fraud scheme. The victim named Amrapali Chandrashekhar Kulathe had been contacted by online fraudsters who offered a her a job of writing a review of restaurants and hotels for a handsome amount of money. After she completed the task and asked for payment, the woman was lured into investing the amount on the ‘Coin Switch’ platform to earn good returns.

Over a period of two weeks, the IT professional was coerced into making a total of 21 transactions, transferring money to various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. When she asked to withdraw money, the accused convinced and forced her to pump in more money. After realising that she was duped of her money, the woman contacted the police.

