...
...
Next Story
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

Need a new screen? These monitor deals are worth checking for work, gaming and everyday use

From high refresh rates for gaming to sharper panels for work, these monitor deals cover different needs and budgets.

Published on: Aug 10, 2026, 14:46:02 IST
Our PickBest dealBudget friendlyFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

A monitor can make a noticeable difference to how comfortably you work, play games or consume content on a desktop. Features such as screen size, resolution, refresh rate and panel type can affect everything from text clarity to motion smoothness. However, with so many models available across different price ranges, finding the right one for your setup can take some research.

These monitor deals bring useful features for gaming, work and everyday computing.
These monitor deals bring useful features for gaming, work and everyday computing.
By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Read moreRead less

The ongoing Amazon sale brings several monitor deals across popular screen sizes and specifications, giving buyers more options to consider. Whether you need a high refresh rate display for gaming, a larger screen for productivity or a sharp panel for everyday use, these deals include options for different requirements. Here are some monitors worth checking before the sale ends.

Acer Nitro 34 inch curved wide monitor is the perfect monitor for gaming with its 200Hz refresh rate. It comes with WQHD resolution making it perfect for more than just gaming. This monitor can easily replace dual monitor setup on your desk while giving you more desktop estate comparatively without the annoying bezel in between them. It is available at a steal price during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

Specifications

Display
34-inch UWQHD 3440x1440 curved VA panel
Refresh rate
Up to 200Hz via DisplayPort
Response time
1ms VRB
Curvature
1500R
HDR
HDR10
Connectivity
2x HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4

Reasons to Buy

Large ultrawide screen for immersive gaming.

200Hz refresh rate delivers smooth motion.

Reasons to Avoid

Large footprint needs more desk space.

VA panel can show some motion smearing.

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

A 4K monitor is perfect for creative professionals, this 27 inch monitor offers you enough space to run multiple apps at once. This Dell 27 inch 4K monitor is also perfect for gamers, thanks to the higher resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, it also features AMD Freesync Premium. It got multiple input ports including two HDMI and one Display Port to connect multiple sources to it. Grab this monitor at its all time low price during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Display
27-inch 4K UHD IPS panel
Refresh rate
Up to 120Hz
Brightness
350 nits
Colour coverage
99% sRGB
Response time
Up to 4ms
Connectivity
USB-C 65W, 2x HDMI

Reasons to Buy

Sharp 4K image with smooth 120Hz motion.

USB-C simplifies laptop connectivity and charging.

Reasons to Avoid

USB-C charging may not suit high-powered laptops.

Motion handling is not ideal for serious gaming.

BenQ 27 inch gaming monitor is available with a big discount right now during the Amazon Sale. It comes with a 2K IPS panel and 200 Hz refresh rate for a smooth gaming experience. It is HDR enabled and comes with high contrast ratio and 350 nits brightness. You get build in 10 watt speakers to enhance your laptop sound. You can also charge your devices like smartphone using the Type C port with 65 watt output.

Specifications

Display
27-inch QHD 2560x1440 IPS panel
Refresh rate
200Hz
Response time
1ms
Brightness
350 nits
Colour gamut
90% P3
Connectivity
USB-C 65W, HDMI, DisplayPort

Reasons to Buy

200Hz refresh rate suits fast gaming.

USB-C provides video and 65W charging.

Reasons to Avoid

Stand adjustment is limited.

Some users may encounter panel uniformity issues.

Samsung's 27 inch smart monitor is available at its lowest ever during this Great Freedom Sale 2026, grab it before stock runs out. This is a 1080p monitor with super thin bezels around the display and comes with features like game mode, eye saver and more. It is the most affordable 27 inch monitor you can buy right now with so many premium features.

Specifications

Display
27-inch Full HD IPS panel
Resolution
1920x1080
Refresh rate
100Hz
Response time
5ms
Connectivity
HDMI, VGA
Eye care
Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free

Reasons to Buy

Large IPS display suits everyday work.

100Hz refresh rate improves smoothness.

Reasons to Avoid

Full HD is relatively low for 27 inches.

Basic stand offers limited adjustment.

MSI MAG curved gaming monitor comes with one of fastest response time of 0.5ms and you can buy it at its all time low price during the Amazon sale. Not only that, it comes with 180 Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming and features a WQHD resolution. It is HDR ready and perfect for PC and console gaming both using Display Port and HDMI ports.

Specifications

Display
27-inch WQHD 2560x1440 Rapid VA panel
Refresh rate
180Hz
Response time
0.5ms GtG
Curvature
1500R
Sync technology
Adaptive-Sync
Connectivity
DisplayPort 1.4a, HDMI 2.0b

Reasons to Buy

High refresh rate suits competitive gaming.

QHD resolution offers sharper game visuals.

Reasons to Avoid

VA panel can show dark-level smearing.

No USB-C connectivity.

This new launch Lenovo LOQ gaming monitor is at its all time low and features faster 0.5ms response time on the 27 inch IPS panel. Perfect for gaming and productivity with its 180 Hz refresh rate and it feature AMD FreeSync. It comes with two HDMI 2.1 and a Display Port to connect multiple sources at once. Watching movies is also great with HDR 10 supported monitor.

Specifications

Display
27-inch QHD 2560x1440 IPS panel
Refresh rate
180Hz
Response time
0.5ms
HDR
HDR10 compatible
Colour coverage
99% sRGB
Connectivity
2x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, DisplayPort 1.4

Reasons to Buy

QHD IPS panel offers sharp, colourful visuals.

180Hz refresh rate suits fast games.

Reasons to Avoid

Stand adjustment is limited to tilt.

No USB-C connectivity.

This Dell 27 inch monitor comes with QHD IPS display and 144 Hz refresh rate paired with FreeSync for a smoother gameplay. It features eye comfort technology with flicker free tech to keep your eyes safe during long sessions. Connect your PC and laptops using HDMI and Display Ports connectivity making it suitable for both gaming and work.

Specifications

Display
27-inch QHD 2560x1440 IPS panel
Refresh rate
144Hz
Response time
Up to 4ms
Sync technology
AMD FreeSync
Eye care
Flicker Free, Eye Comfort
Connectivity
HDMI, DisplayPort

Reasons to Buy

QHD resolution and 144Hz work well together.

Good colour and viewing angles from IPS.

Reasons to Avoid

No height adjustment on the stand.

Built-in speakers are not included.

BenQ 27 ich FHD monitor comes with all the basic features you require in a monitor. It comes with compact stand with lots of eye safe technologies and features. There are a multiple colour modes and presets that ease your eyes of strain when working for long hours. Connectivity is not an issue, it got both HDMI and DisplayPort.

Specifications

Display
27-inch Full HD 1920x1080 IPS panel
Refresh rate
100Hz
Response time
5ms
Brightness
250 nits
Colour coverage
99% sRGB
Connectivity
HDMI, DisplayPort

Reasons to Buy

Strong eye-care features for long sessions.

99% sRGB provides good everyday colour.

Reasons to Avoid

Full HD resolution is modest at 27 inches.

Not designed for high-refresh gaming.

LG is offering their 24 inch monitor at a steal price during the Sale, it is available at a lower price than what it usually sell for. It is a budget friendly monitor from LG with FHD resolution and 120 hz refresh rate. Though it is not a gaming monitor, it can be used as one, thanks to HDR support and 1ms response time.

Specifications

Display
24-inch Full HD 1920x1080 IPS panel
Refresh rate
120Hz
Response time
1ms MBR
Colour coverage
99% sRGB
HDR
HDR10
Connectivity
HDMI, VGA

Reasons to Buy

120Hz refresh rate is smooth for everyday use.

Compact design suits smaller desks.

Reasons to Avoid

No DisplayPort connectivity.

Full HD limits fine detail.

This Acer monitor is the most affordable 24 inch monitor in this list and during the Amazon sale period it is being sold for a very affordable price. Its 144Hz refresh rate makes it suitable for high end gaming as well. There are bunch of features to make gaming and everyday productivity better and more convenient. It got HDMI and VGA port to connect your older PCs to it.

Specifications

Display
23.8-inch Full HD IPS panel
Refresh rate
144Hz
Response time
1ms VRB
Brightness
250 nits
Contrast
1500:1
Connectivity
HDMI, VGA

Reasons to Buy

144Hz gaming performance at a budget price.

IPS panel delivers wide viewing angles.

Reasons to Avoid

No DisplayPort or USB connectivity.

Stand has limited adjustment options.

Factors to consider when buying a monitor

  • Screen size and resolution: Choose a size and resolution that match your desk space and usage. Larger screens and higher resolutions are useful for productivity and content creation.
  • Refresh rate: A higher refresh rate makes motion appear smoother, which is particularly useful for gaming and fast moving content.
  • Panel type: IPS panels generally offer good colours and viewing angles, while VA panels can provide stronger contrast. OLED monitors offer deeper blacks and excellent contrast.
  • Connectivity: Check for the ports you need, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB and USB C, especially if you plan to connect multiple devices.
  • Ergonomics: Features such as height adjustment, tilt, swivel and VESA support can make a monitor more comfortable to use over long working sessions.

Top 3 features of best monitors

MonitorScreen sizeResolutionRefresh rate
Acer Nitro ED340CUR X034-inch3440x1440200Hz
Dell S2725QC27-inch3840x2160120Hz
BenQ EW270Q27-inch2560x1440200Hz
Samsung S3 LS27D300GAWXXL27-inch1920x1080100Hz
MSI MAG 27CQ6F27-inch2560x1440180Hz
Lenovo LOQ 27Q-1027-inch2560x1440180Hz
Dell SE2726D27-inch2560x1440144Hz
BenQ GW279127-inch1920x1080100Hz
LG 24U411A-BN24-inch1920x1080120Hz
Acer EK240Y P623.8-inch1920x1080144Hz

Similar articles for you

I did not expect a vertical monitor setup to improve my workflow this much

₹7,490 that are worth adding to your home or office setup">Best-selling monitors starting at 7,490 that are worth adding to your home or office setup

Still switching between your TV and monitor? These smart monitors can finally replace both

Your productivity deserves more than a laptop screen. These monitors deliver exactly that

  • What size monitor is best for everyday use?

    A 24 to 27 inch monitor is suitable for most everyday work, browsing and entertainment needs.

  • Is a higher refresh rate useful for gaming?

    A higher refresh rate can make gameplay appear smoother, particularly in fast paced games.

  • Which monitor resolution should I choose?

    Full HD is suitable for basic use, while QHD and 4K offer sharper images and more screen space.

  • Are IPS monitors good for work?

    IPS monitors generally offer good colour reproduction and wide viewing angles, making them useful for productivity.

  • What ports should I look for in a monitor?

    HDMI and DisplayPort are important for most PCs, while USB C can be useful for laptops and modern devices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Home/Technology/Need a new screen? These monitor deals are worth checking for work, gaming and everyday use
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Make your next purchase

with Easy EMIs

at just₹2,500/month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% SecureNo impact on credit score