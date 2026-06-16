Need extra storage for your laptop or tablet? This tiny SanDisk Extreme Fit series USB Type-C flash drive may help

Carrying large files no longer requires carrying a hard drive. With laptops, tablets, and smartphones handling more data than ever, users are looking for storage solutions that stay connected without adding bulk. SanDisk’s latest Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive targets exactly that need.

SanDisk's new Extreme Fit flash drive brings up to 1TB of storage in a compact USB-C design. (SanDisk )

Launched in India on March 9, 2026, the SanDisk Extreme Fit is claimed to be the world’s smallest USB Type-C flash drive with up to 1TB of storage. Its “leave-in” design allows the drive to sit almost flush with compatible devices, making it suitable for users who want extra storage without constantly plugging and unplugging accessories.

Storage and Transfer Speeds

The drive is available in capacities ranging from 64GB to 1TB. SanDisk says the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants deliver read speeds of up to 400MB/s, while the 64GB model supports read speeds of up to 300MB/s. These speeds are intended to reduce the time needed to move files such as photos, videos, presentations, and documents.

Compatibility and Backup Features

The Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive is compatible with a wide range of USB Type-C devices, including laptops and tablets. Its compact footprint also makes it a practical option for users who need additional storage on a daily basis without carrying a separate external drive.

SanDisk has also integrated support for the Memory Zone app, which helps users organise, back up, and restore files. Available for Windows and Mac systems, the app includes automatic backup options that can be configured according to user preferences.

For users looking to expand storage without adding another device to their bag, the SanDisk Extreme Fit offers a simple plug-and-use solution with capacities reaching up to 1TB.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a USB Type-C Flash Drive

1. Storage Capacity

Choose a capacity based on your usage. A 64GB or 128GB drive may be enough for documents, while users storing videos, photos, or project files may benefit from 512GB or 1TB options.

2. Data Transfer Speed

Check the read and write speeds before buying. Faster transfer rates can save time when moving large files between devices.

3. Device Compatibility

Ensure the flash drive supports the devices you use most often. A USB Type-C connector is useful for modern laptops, tablets, and compatible smartphones.

4. Design and Portability

Compact drives are easier to carry and can remain connected to a device without occupying much space. This is particularly useful for users who need constant access to extra storage.

5. Backup and File Management Features

Some flash drives offer companion software for backing up, restoring, and organising files. These features can help protect important data and simplify storage management.

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FAQs What is the maximum storage capacity available in the SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive? The drive is available in capacities up to 1TB.

What is the claimed read speed of the SanDisk Extreme Fit? The 128GB to 1TB variants support read speeds of up to 400MB/s, while the 64GB version supports up to 300MB/s.

Can the SanDisk Extreme Fit be used with laptops and tablets? Yes. It is designed for USB Type-C devices, including compatible laptops, tablets, and other supported gadgets.

Is the flash drive designed to stay connected to a device? Yes. Its compact "leave-in" design allows it to remain plugged into a device without protruding significantly.

Who is this flash drive suitable for? It is aimed at students, professionals, content creators, and users who need additional portable storage for everyday files.