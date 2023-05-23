New duplication glitch in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sends gamers into a frenzy

The Legend of Zelda fans have been buzzing with excitement and curiosity as a new duplication glitch has been discovered in Nintendo’s recently released title, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom unleashes a game-changing glitch. (Image Credit: Nintendo Corp.)

This latest addition to The Legend of Zelda series has been met with resounding praise, following in the footsteps of Nintendo’s critically acclaimed title Breath of the Wild, which was released back in 2017.

Currently, Tears of the Kingdom holds an impressive Metacritic score of 95, trailing Breath of the Wild by just two points. The game's success has led to speculation that it may have a significant influence on future open-world RPG games.

Nintendo’s new AAA addition offers a wide array of collectible items, each varying in rarity. One of the notable additions in Tears of the Kingdom is the Ultrahand feature, allowing players to combine items or manipulate objects found in the game's vast overworld.

A Redditor named heeissenberg recently shared a new duplication glitch for Tears of the Kingdom, which has been dubbed the Shield Hop method. The glitch involves executing a Shield Hop, accessing the inventory, having Link hold five of the desired items for duplication, and then pressing both the B and Y buttons simultaneously. This glitch has been confirmed to work on the latest patch, version 1.1.1, which was released three days ago.

The discovery of this duplication glitch has sparked mixed reactions among gamers. While some players may be tempted to use it for their advantage, others argue that it undermines the intended challenge of how the game should be played.

Comments on the Redditor’s post even mention a more efficient duplication glitch involving paragliding.

While Tears of the Kingdom received widespread acclaim in 2023, it has many flaws. One point of contention among players is the traversal of the game's expansive landscape, Hyrule. With its vast stretch, moving from one location to another can become a time-consuming and tedious task. This may tempt some players, particularly those with limited time, to exploit the duplication glitch as a means of more and more time-consuming.

Despite its several imperfections, the Breathe of the Wild sequel stands as one of the most highly acclaimed games of 2023, and its influence on future open-world games is expected to be significant. Fans eagerly anticipate the developers' response and further updates to enhance the overall gameplay experience of Tears of the Kingdom.

