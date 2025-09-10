New iPhone Air stands out for its slimness: Here’s how it feels next to Apple’s regular and Pro iPhones

Apple fans are no strangers to upgrades but every so often the company puts out something that actually feels different when you hold it. The iPhone Air was officially added to Apple’s line-up this year and it has generated plenty of chatter for one main reason: it’s thin. If you’re the type who pays attention to the way your phone fits in your pocket or the curve in your palm, you might care about fractions of millimetres more than you’d like to admit. A new shape joins Apple’s line-up. Just how noticeable is the iPhone Air’s slim profile compared to the rest?(Apple)

Start with the basics. The iPhone Air is 0.22 inches thick, or just about 5.64 millimetres, according to Apple’s official specifications. That’s not just a small number. It’s the slimmest iPhone the company has ever made, and it puts some clear distance between the Air and the rest of Apple’s latest models. Compare that to the iPhone 16, which sits at 0.31 inches, or 7.8 millimetres. The iPhone 17 is Apple’s other flagship this year and matches that same measurement.

It’s when you look at the higher-end models that the difference gets even more obvious. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max step up in size, each measuring 0.34 inches, or 8.75 millimetres thick. That’s a pretty clear increase and for some, a sign of the trade-off between battery, extra cameras, and sheer portability.

Does thinner actually make a difference?

This year, it’s clear Apple wants users to think about how a phone feels, not just what it can do. The iPhone Air is firmly aimed at people who want a lightweight device with all the core features but don’t want to feel like they’re carrying a brick. If you carry your phone in your jeans or jacket, those extra millimetres shaved off make for real comfort. The focus on thinning down the device also signals Apple is keeping an eye on the minimalist trend, where less literally is more.

Not everyone will notice that difference immediately, especially if you’re coming from a much older model. But anyone holding a new Pro or Pro Max alongside the Air might be surprised at the change in feel. For some users, especially those who value portability above all, the iPhone Air might end up as the default pick. For others who want the most power, largest display, or the best camera, the Pro line continues to justify its bigger footprint. It’s worth remembering that “thin” doesn’t always mean compromise. Apple’s official site stresses that the Air provides all the fundamentals that users expect, packaged in a shape that might win over fans of older lightweight models.