New leak hints at the next playable Fatui Harbinger in Genshin Impact’s Fontaine update cycle

Leaks from Genshin Impact suggest that the next member of the Fatui’s Harbingers may become playable in the upcoming Fontaine update. The fan-favourite online RPG from Ho Yoverse has already revealed several new characters are set to join the game, including the recent inclusion of Kirara with Version 3.7.

11 Fatui Harbingers. (Image Credit: Genshin Impact Fandom)

Natives of the northern region on Snezhnaya, The Fatui, the game’s main antagonist, has already had two Harbingers (Tartagila and Wanderer) become playable characters and now rumours suggest more characters may be on the way, including the highly anticipated Arlecchino and Dottore.

A leak has only added more chatter about the next playable Harbinger. A recent update from notorious Genshin Impact leaker Keikakutori reveals additional information about the next playable Fatui Harbinger, who is rumoured to be a female member of the organization. The new female member will also be added to the game during its Fontaine update cycle.

The Reddit-based leaker claims that Arlecchino wouldn’t be playable in Fontaine at all. However, Keikakutori was not able to confirm her exact identity and adds it is unlikely to be Arlecchino, despite her involvement in the Fontaine story.

Notably, La Signora is already dead, and no evidence indicates that she will be brought back to Fontaine.

Here is a list of potential female Fauti Harbinger candidates:

Columbina- Damselette

Dottore- Zandik

Sandrone- Marionette

Arlecchino- The Knave

However, a different Redditor guesses that Arlecchino “The Knave’ will be available as a playable character in one of the upcoming Fontaine patches. Though, the leaker is not able to provide any concrete evidence.

Image Credit: Reddit

The Fontaine update for Genshin Impact is expected to introduce more than 10 brand new characters, including Columbina, Dottore, and Sandrone, with recent leaks hinting at the involvement of the Fatui on the region’s story. Genshin Impact’s new region is expected to arrive with the Version 4.0 update in late summer.

In the meantime, the Version 3.6 update for Genshin Impact has added new areas to the Sumeru region, with two brand new characters, Baizhu and Kaveh, joining the game’s roster. As fans eagerly await updates on the upcoming Fontaine season, HoYoverse continues to provide new adventures to its existing travelers.

