‘Enter Twitter 2.0’: New CEO Linda Yaccarino in first email to staff

Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino sent her first email to employees on Monday which detailed her vision for building ‘Twitter 2.0’. Echoing former CEO Elon Musk’s dream of Twitter becoming a ‘global town square’, Yaccarino said that the mission is to turn the microblogging site into "the world's most accurate real-time information source."

Elon Musk on May 12, 2023 said he has chosen top ad executive Linda Yaccarino as CEO of Twitter as he fights to reverse fortunes at the struggling platform he bought for $44 billion last year. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The memo titled ‘Building Twitter 2.0 Together’ also acknowledged Musk’s knowledge in transforming industries like space exploration and electric vehicles. She also explained the answer to people asking ‘why Twitter?’ and added, “We’re on the precipice of making history—and that’s not an empty promise. That’s our reality.”

The email also exhorted employees to ‘work hard’ to achieve the ‘powerful’ goals. She further urged the employees to forge new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that has the power to change the world.

Holding each Twitter employee responsible for the success of Twitter 2.0, she shared three key points to note for the same - think big, transform, and collective effort.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yaccarino took over for Musk after his rocky start at the social media platform that drove away at least half of Twitter’s top advertisers in the first month. As per reports, Yaccarino’s main agenda on Twitter would be to drive up the ad business.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Internal documents obtained by The New York Times showed that Twitter's ad revenue was down 59% year over year and the platform regularly failed to meet sales projections in the US.

A seasoned advertising executive who previously led $13 billion global ad sales at NBCUniversal, Yaccarino will primarily focus on revitalising Twitter’s crumbling ads business, while Musk continues to oversee the product and engineering teams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON