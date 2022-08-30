Nokia launches 2660 flip phone in India at price of 4,699

Finnish mobile giant Nokia has launched the 2660 flip phone in India with a brand new look. According to Nokia's website, the 2660 Flip is available for ₹4,699 (inclusive of all taxes).

Earlier on Tuesday, Nokia tweeted, “The all-new Nokia 2660 Flip is here with a brand new look. Armed with a long-lasting battery, wireless FM radio and dual screen, the Nokia 2660 Flip is an open and shut case of being a pure legend.”

The flip phone comes with big buttons and a big screen. The phone has 48 MB RAM, 128 MB Internal storage, microcard SD support up to 32 GB and Dual SIM. The SIM size for the phone is nano.

The Nokia 2660 Flip is currently available in three colours- Black, Red and Blue.

The main display of the phone is 2.8 inch-long while the secondary display is 1.77 inches long. The resolution of the 2660 is at 2.8" QVGA, Nokia's website states.

The rear camera is 0.3 megapixels and the phone is powered by Unisoc T107.

Other features of the flip phone include- 4G VoLTE connectivity, a dedicated emergency contact button, a loud audio setting and hearing aid compatibility (HAC) and a one-year replacement guarantee.

The emergency contact button allows users to instantly contact five such numbers. The button can be easily accessed whether the phone is open or closed.

An interesting feature of the 2660 is that the phone has a charging cradle, similar to what is seen in cordless landline phones.

“Nokia 2660 Flip is compatible with a charging cradle2, so you can store and charge your phone in one handy place,” according to Nokia's website.

