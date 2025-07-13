Nokia retreats from US Market as HMD Global shifts focus

HMD Global, the Finnish company responsible for manufacturing Nokia-branded smartphones, has confirmed it is scaling back its operations in the United States. Citing a “challenging geopolitical and economic environment,” the company said the decision follows “careful consideration” and is part of a broader strategic shift. HMD’s decision reflects a broader evolution in its strategy.(REUTERS)

While the brand will continue to honour warranties and offer product support through its global teams, this move marks a significant withdrawal from a market where Nokia once held a dominant position. The company added that it aims to ensure a “seamless transition” for existing customers and partners during this phase.

Symbolic Exit from a Former Stronghold

Once a household name in mobile technology, Nokia has struggled to regain its place in the modern smartphone market. Despite its nostalgic appeal, Nokia’s phones have failed to make a mark in the US, where Apple and Samsung continue to dominate.

HMD’s decision reflects a broader evolution in its strategy. In recent months, the company has started launching phones under the HMD brand, signalling a move away from relying solely on the Nokia name.

Focus Areas Going Forward

HMD insists this is not a retreat from its core business. Instead, the company says it is doubling down on areas where it sees “strong momentum,” including phones designed for family use, secure devices, and microfinancing models aimed at affordability.

This strategic focus appears to align more closely with markets outside the US, where cost-sensitive and security-focused devices may have more appeal.

Impact on Employees

HMD also acknowledged the impact of the decision on its US-based staff. The company expressed its gratitude and promised support to those affected during the transition.

What’s Next?

While the move marks a symbolic retreat from a key global market, HMD continues to operate in other regions, particularly in Europe, Asia, and parts of Africa. Whether its new direction, centred around its own brand and targeted phone segments, can lead to a resurgence remains to be seen.

For now, the exit from the US serves as a reminder of how far Nokia has fallen from its peak, and how tough the road back can be in today’s competitive smartphone landscape.