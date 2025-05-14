Menu Explore
Nothing and KEF announce audio partnership for future products- Details

ByAishwarya Panda
May 14, 2025 08:07 AM IST

Nothing has announced a long-term partnership with popular audio brand KEF to expand its sound innovations.

Nothing has announced a partnership with British-based audio company KEF. This means we can expect new audio wearable products from Nothing with enhanced sound and audio experiences in the coming months. With the partnership, Nothing also teases its plans for expanding its audio categories, and KEF would be the right company as it already has decades of experience in “high-fidelity audio”. Therefore, with the collaboration, Nothing will bring its unique design expertise, whereas KEF will contribute its audio engineering, bringing something new to the audio industry.

Nothing teases new audio products for this year in collaboration with KEF.(Nothing)
Nothing teases new audio products for this year in collaboration with KEF.(Nothing)

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 tipped to launch on July 25: Here’s what to expect from the upcoming device

Nothing and KEF partnership

Nothing has just started its audio wearable journey with Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a), both offering a refined sound experience. Now, the company has greater plans in the sound and audio space as it joins hands with decades-old audio pioneer, KEF. With the partnership, Nothing plans to expand its sound innovations by bringing an experienced audio leader to the company to “refine audio experiences to a broader audience.” 

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Is it the upgrade you have been waiting for?

For partnership, Andrew Freshwater, Head of Smart Products Marketing at Nothing said, “By combining KEF’s decades of expertise with our design-led approach to technology, we’re laying the groundwork for a new standard in everyday listening.” With the statement, Andrew teased new products with are expected to launch in the coming months. KEF’s President & Head of Global Marketing, Grace Lo also said, “ Together, we’re setting out to redefine what premium audio can look and feel like for the next generation.

Since KEF is known for its speakers and headphones, we can expect Nothing to bring similar audio products with advanced audio technology. However, these products will likely be in the premium or mid-range segment. What’s more exciting to see is how both companies are inclined to reach greater audiences with Nothing’s unique design strategy and KEF's decades-long experience in the audio industry.

Mobile finder: Nothing Phone 3 LATEST specs, features, and price

Nothing’s upcoming plans

Apart from partnership, Nothing is also gearing to launch its flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, in the coming months. CEO Carl Pei recently teased a video of the smartphone, highlighting the premiumness and new smartphone experiences. Therefore, we can say that 2025 is a big year for the company in bringing new innovations.

