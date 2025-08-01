Nothing Independence Day Sale: Get Nothing Phone 3a series, CMF Phone 2 Pro, and others at huge discounts

Nothing, the UK-based smartphone brand, has announced an Independence Day sale, giving exciting offers and discounts on its smartphones, smartwatches, and other products. During the sale, buyers can grab Nothing Phone 3a series, CMF Phone 2 Pro, CMF Watch Pro 2, Nothing Ear, and other products at discounted prices, allowing buyers to make a reasonable purchase. The sale has already commenced on several e-commerce platforms and will last till August 10, 2025. Therefore, check out the latest deals on Nothing products before the sale is over. Nothing Phone 3a series, CMF Phone 2 Pro, and other devices get huge discounts during the Nothing Independence Day Sale.(Nothing)

Nothing Independence Day Sale:

The Nothing Independence Day Sale has started from July 31, and it will last till August 10. Buyers can avail these benefits on several e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, along with several leading retail stores. However, the offer will be available on selected products.

During the sale, buyers can get the Nothing Phone 3a Pro at a discounted price of Rs. 26,999 and the Nothing Phone 3a at just Rs. 22,999. Alongside these popular mid-ranger smartphones, Nothing has also discounted the CMF Phone 2 Pro, and it's available at an offer price of Rs. 16,999. These discounted price includes Rs. 2000 bank offer from ICICI Bank, SBI Card and IDFC FIRST Bank. In addition to the bank offer, buyers can also avail Rs. 1000 exchange bonus while trading their old smartphones.

Alongside smartphones, Nothing has also announced offers on smartwatches and audio wearable devices. The CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 will be available at an effective price of just Rs. 4,499. Whereas, the CMF Buds Pro 2 will come at a deal price of Rs. 3,499, Nothing Ear (a) will cost Rs. 5,999, CMF Buds Pro at Rs. 2,799, and more. Therefore, this is the perfect time to upgrade your electronic devices at a reasonable price.

Why should you buy Nothing Phone 3a series?

The Nothing Phone 3a series is one of the popular and powerful smartphones in the mid-range segment. The smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, offering smooth and lag-free performance. The Phone 3a Pro model is also popular for its camera performance, which comes from its 50MP triple camera setup, which includes a 2x telephoto lens as well. Lastly, both smartphones run on NothingOS, providing clean UI experiences.