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Nothing launches Warp, and it could fix file sharing across Android, Mac and Windows fast

Sharing files across Android, Mac and Windows often feels limited, but Nothing’s Warp introduces a new way to move text and files easily across devices.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 01:01 pm IST
By MD Ijaj Khan

Moving files between devices still depends on the platforms you use. Many people work across Android phones and computers running macOS or Windows, where direct sharing options remain limited. Nothing has introduced a new tool called Warp to address this gap, which aims to simplify file and other stuff transfers across different systems.

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How Warp Works Across Devices

Nothing has launched Warp, and it could solve your long-standing file-sharing issue across Android, Mac and Windows.(HT Photo)

Warp works through a mix of an Android application and a browser extension. This setup means users need a Chromium-based browser to install the extension. As a result, the tool runs on systems like macOS, Windows, and Linux, which makes it accessible across a wide range of devices.

On Android devices, Warp appears as an option inside the sharing menu. Users can send images, videos, documents, links, or copied text through the app. It is not limited to phones from Nothing and works on other Android devices as well. On computers, the extension allows users to send selected text to a phone’s clipboard, share images from web pages, or upload files directly. However, some web-based tools, such as Google Docs, override the browser’s right-click menu, which prevents Warp from appearing in those cases.

File Transfers and Performance

Initial use shows that Warp can connect multiple devices under the same account. This allows users to move files between several mobile phones or computers without needing all of them to be active at the same time. Instead of direct device-to-device transfer, Warp uploads files to a cloud service and then provides a download option on the receiving device.

Warp is currently available in beta and can be used at no cost. It offers an option that works across more platforms than some existing tools. Other brands such as Oppo and Honor have also worked on similar features, but these are often limited to their own devices or systems.

In short, Warp lets users move files and text between devices without relying on a single ecosystem. It works best for smaller files and quick transfers. For larger files, users may still need other methods that support faster direct sharing between devices.

You can also check out these devices from Nothing:

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
MD Ijaj Khan

Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

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Home / Technology / Nothing launches Warp, and it could fix file sharing across Android, Mac and Windows fast
Home / Technology / Nothing launches Warp, and it could fix file sharing across Android, Mac and Windows fast
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