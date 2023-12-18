close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Nothing Phone 2(a) in the works? Check likely specs, launch timeline, tipped price

Nothing Phone 2(a) in the works? Check likely specs, launch timeline, tipped price

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 18, 2023 12:36 PM IST

Carl Pei-led Nothing already has two smartphones in the market – Phone (1) and Phone (2).

Carl Pei's Nothing is reportedly working on a new phone and now images have emerged on social media of what is said to be this new device – it is apparently called ‘Phone 2(a)' and will be the company’s third smartphone after Phone (1) and Phone (2).

Nothing Phone 2(a) (Image courtesy: Gadgets 360)
Nothing Phone 2(a) (Image courtesy: Gadgets 360)

Tipster Yogesh Brar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share some likely specifications of Phone 2(a); the company, on its part, is yet to confirm the handset. Brar, meanwhile, also shared the potential launch date and expected price of the model.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Phone 2(a): Likely launch date, expected price

As per Brar, the phone could be launched at the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC), which will be held in Spain's second-largest city of Barcelona, from February 26-29, 2024.

At launch, it could be priced at $400 (approx. 33,000).

Phone 2(a): Likely specs

Display: A 120Hz OLED panel

Processor: MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage

Operating system: Android-14 based Nothing OS 2.5

Camera: 50MP dual camera setup

Also, there could be redesigned Glyph lights with controls similar to those in Phone (2). The Glyph lights are LED lights in the rear of Phone (2) that light up when the device owner receives a call, message or a notification.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out