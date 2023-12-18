Nothing Phone 2(a) in the works? Check likely specs, launch timeline, tipped price

Carl Pei's Nothing is reportedly working on a new phone and now images have emerged on social media of what is said to be this new device – it is apparently called ‘Phone 2(a)' and will be the company’s third smartphone after Phone (1) and Phone (2). Nothing Phone 2(a) (Image courtesy: Gadgets 360)

Tipster Yogesh Brar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share some likely specifications of Phone 2(a); the company, on its part, is yet to confirm the handset. Brar, meanwhile, also shared the potential launch date and expected price of the model.

Phone 2(a): Likely launch date, expected price

As per Brar, the phone could be launched at the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC), which will be held in Spain's second-largest city of Barcelona, from February 26-29, 2024.

At launch, it could be priced at $400 (approx. ₹33,000).

Phone 2(a): Likely specs

Display: A 120Hz OLED panel

Processor: MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage

Operating system: Android-14 based Nothing OS 2.5

Camera: 50MP dual camera setup

Also, there could be redesigned Glyph lights with controls similar to those in Phone (2). The Glyph lights are LED lights in the rear of Phone (2) that light up when the device owner receives a call, message or a notification.