Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Nothing Phone (2) global launch today. When and where to watch in India?

Nothing Phone (2) global launch today. When and where to watch in India?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 11, 2023 01:55 PM IST

Customers in India can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart.

Carl Pei's Nothing Technology Limited will launch its Phone (2) in global markets, including India, on Tuesday. Phone 2, the brand has already confirmed, will be available in two colour options – Dark Grey/Black and White – on Flipkart.

Also Read: Nothing Phone (2) pre-orders begin on Flipkart ahead of July 11 launch

Phone (2) launch: When and where to watch in India?

Nothing's Phone (2) is likely to be costlier than its predecessor.

The launch event will begin at 8:30pm IST. It will be live-streamed on Nothing's social media accounts, including YouTube and Twitter.

Phone (2): Expected price

The smartphone is likely to be given a starting price of 40,000. From Flipkart, it can be pre-ordered with a refundable deposit of 2,000.

Phone (2): Specifications

The London-headquartered Nothing has already confirmed that Phone (2) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Also, it is paired with 128 GB RAM and 256 GB/512 GB storage options.

Other likely features are a 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display, 4,700 mAh battery (with 33 W fast charging and 15 W wireless charging), dual rear camera setup (50 MP+50 MP), 32 MP Sony IMX615 front camera for selfies and video calls, etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
nothing carl pei
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP