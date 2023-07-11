Nothing Phone (2) global launch today. When and where to watch in India?

Carl Pei's Nothing Technology Limited will launch its Phone (2) in global markets, including India, on Tuesday. Phone 2, the brand has already confirmed, will be available in two colour options – Dark Grey/Black and White – on Flipkart.

Phone (2) launch: When and where to watch in India?

Nothing's Phone (2) is likely to be costlier than its predecessor.

The launch event will begin at 8:30pm IST. It will be live-streamed on Nothing's social media accounts, including YouTube and Twitter.

Phone (2): Expected price

The smartphone is likely to be given a starting price of ₹40,000. From Flipkart, it can be pre-ordered with a refundable deposit of ₹2,000.

Phone (2): Specifications

The London-headquartered Nothing has already confirmed that Phone (2) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Also, it is paired with 128 GB RAM and 256 GB/512 GB storage options.

Other likely features are a 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display, 4,700 mAh battery (with 33 W fast charging and 15 W wireless charging), dual rear camera setup (50 MP+50 MP), 32 MP Sony IMX615 front camera for selfies and video calls, etc.

