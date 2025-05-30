Nothing Phone 3 may not come with the signature “glyph interface”- Here’s what we know

Nothing is expected to launch its true flagship smartphone, the Phone 3, in just about a month. The company has started to tease the launch of the smartphone, increasing anticipation around what is to come. As we get closer to the launch, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have started to circulate. However, Nothing has been quite as secretive about the Phone 3 model. Now, the company has shared a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) which says the Nothing Phone 3 may not come with the glyph interface on the rear panel. This may come as a surprise to many buyers, as now we can expect major design changes. Therefore, know what the Phone 3 has in store for the users. Nothing Phone 3 may ditch the glyph interface on the rear panel.(Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3 may launch without a glyph interface

Nothing Phones have been popularised for their transparent rear panel and the customisable glyph interface. However, with the new Phone 3 model, Nothing is said to be removing the glyph interface. In an X post, Nothing said, “We killed the glyph interface” alongside a video of Phone 2 glyph lighting. But we are yet to understand the catch behind the post. While the design is under wraps, it creates much anticipation about the design changes.

Over time, the glyph lighting has evolved in several ways for users, from visual alerts and notifications to custom ringtones, which provide a unique touch to the smartphone. Now, removing the glyph interface could come as a major change for which the fans and buyers may not be ready. However, we simply have a week more to confirm what Nothing has planned for the Phone 3 design.

Nothing Phone 3: What to expect

The Nothing Phone 3 is rumoured to feature a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3000nits. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which will likely be paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It may come with a triple camera setup this year that may include a telephoto lens. Furthermore, we expect to see the new “Essential Key” with AI-powered capabilities. Lastly, the Phone 3 model will likely be backed by a 5000mAh battery.