Nothing Phone 3 price and key design officially revealed ahead of launch

Nothing’s CEO, Carl Pei, has officially revealed the price of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3), and also confirmed its planned release between July and September 2025. The upcoming device will be a significant step for the brand as it prepares to compete with leading flagship models, following the success of its previous models. The Nothing Phone (3) is set to compete with leading devices and is expected to come with advanced features, performance upgrades, and a sleek design. Nothing’s CEO, Carl Pei, has revealed the price and key features of its upcoming device Phone (3), set for release in 2025.(Android)

Nothing Phone (3): Price

The Nothing Phone (3) will be priced at approximately £800, which shows a significant increase from the Phone (2)’s launch price of Rs. 44,999 in India earlier this year. This price point, which translates to around €951, $1,063, or Rs. 90,500, positions the phone as a premium competitor to flagship models like the Galaxy S25 Plus, iPhone 16 Plus and others.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 tipped to launch on July 25: Here’s what to expect from the upcoming device

Nothing Phone (3): Key Features (Expected)

In a recent video on theAndroid Show channel on YouTube, Pei hinted at a new level of refinement for the Phone (3), including the possibility of a titanium frame or enhanced glass materials, along with a significant performance boost. Leaks suggest the device may feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite or a top-tier Dimensity chip, which will provide the processing power needed to compete with high-end devices. Users can also expect a smoother and more refined experience with Nothing OS 3.0, which will be based on Android 15 and incorporate AI-driven features, including a personalised UI and a revamped home screen.

Also read: Oppo F29 Pro 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Which latest mid-ranger is worth the hype?

In terms of hardware, the Nothing Phone (3) will reportedly come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, with a Pro variant potentially featuring a larger 6.7-inch screen. The device is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging and 20W wireless charging support. The device will also feature a customisable Action Button, inspired by the iPhone, which will allow users to personalise their experience further.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world’s slimmest foldable- Here’s what we know

For photography, the Nothing Phone (3) will likely include a triple rear camera setup, with a 50MP main sensor and a 32MP front camera, which will give users a solid performance in both photos and videos.