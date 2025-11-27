Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G launched in India, price starts at…

Nothing has launched another mid-range phone, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G in India, bringing compelling features at an affordable price. The smartphone was being teased for a couple of days, and now we finally get a glimpse at the specifications and features it has to offer at around Rs. 20,000. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite mobile flaunts a new Glphy Light in place of the signature Glyph Interface, giving the smartphone a new design and look. Therefore, if you are looking for a smartphone in a similar price range, then know what the new Phone 3a Lite has to offer. Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G sale starts on December 5. Here’s everything you need to know.(Amit Rahi-HT)

Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G price in India and availability

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G is launched at a starting price of Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB+128GB, whereas the 8GB+256GB model is priced at Rs. 22,999 in India. Nothing has also introduced ICICI and OneCard bank discounts as part of the launch offers. The sale for the smartphone starts on December 5, 2025, on Flipkart and retail stores like Vijay Sales, Croma, and others.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G: Specifications and features

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G comes with a 6.77-inch Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and an unspecified third sensor. For selfies, it features a 16MP front camera. The smartphone also flaunts a 5,000mAh battery that offers 33W wired fast charging support. It runs on Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15, and the company is offering 3 years of OS upgrades and 6 years of security upgrades.