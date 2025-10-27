Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G mobile listed on Geekbench, revealing key specs- All details

Earlier this year, Nothing launched its Phone 3a series, consisting of two models: The Nothing Phone 3a Pro and Phone 3a, both under the Rs. 30,000 segment. Now, the company is expected to launch another affordable phone under the series, which will likely be called Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G. As leaks surrounding the Lite model started to surface, the smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench website, revealing crucial performance and software details ahead of the official release. In addition, the European price of the Nothing Phone 3a lite was also tipped, giving us an early glimpse into the expected price range. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite could launch soon at an affordable price. (Nothing )

Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G performance features

A Geekbench listing spotted a Nothing phone with A001T, which is expected to be the upcoming Phone 3a Lite 5G mobile. Based on the listing, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone has achieved 1,003 points in single-core and 2,925 points in multi-core testing. In addition, the smartphone is expected to run on Android 15.

Alongside the performance, the Dealabs Magazine report also highlighted the France pricing, which is expected to be €249.99, approximately Rs. 21,965 in India. However, other European countries may have different pricing that may start from €239.99, which is around Rs. 21,087. These prices are expected to be of the base storage variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In addition, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite could launch in two colour options: Black and White.

The report also revealed that the Nothing Phone 3a Lite will go on sale from November in Europe. However, the India launch timeline and sale are yet to be confirmed. Therefore, we might have to wait a couple of weeks more to confirm if Nothing’s affordable phone will also come to India or not.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Expect specifications and features

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that may offer up to 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely come with Nothing’s signature transparent design with a glyph light interface. We can also expect a triple camera setup like its siblings. Lastly, the smartphone may feature a 5,000mAh battery that may support 30W wired charging.