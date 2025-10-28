Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a 5G: Price in India, specifications and features compared

The UK-based firm, Nothing, announced to launch of the Phone 3a Lite 5G model in India on October 29, 2025. The lite version of the phone will join the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro models, but it will likely be priced lower than these models. With the launch announcement, Nothing also teased the design of the phone, giving us a small glimpse into what we can expect. Based on leaks, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G looks quite impressive, but how it compares to the Phone 3a model, which has already won many hearts. We have curated a detailed comparison between these two phones to know which one of them makes more sense in the mid-range market. Here’s how the Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G will compare to the Phone 3a 5G model.(Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a 5G: Design and display

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G is teased with the company's signature transparent design, but it has a new LED light on the rear panel. This new light could work as a notification or call alert. Whereas the Phone 3a model follows a similar design with a transparent rear panel and Glyph lights placed in a circular design around the camera module. For display, the Phone 3a Lite and Phone 3a models are expected to share the same 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a 5G: Performance and battery

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. Whereas the Phone 3a 5G model is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. In terms of battery, both models may share a 5000mAh capacity. However, the Phone 3a Lite could support 33W charging, and the Phone 3a model offers 50W charging.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a 5G: Camera

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G mobile will likely share a similar camera setup as the Phone 3a 5G model. Therefore, it could feature a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. However, the Lite model may feature a 16MP selfie camera, in comparison to the Phone 3a’s 32MP selfie camera.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a 5G: Price in India

The Nothing Phone 3a 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. However, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G is expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000 of the base storage variant.