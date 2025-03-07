Nothing Phone 3a vs 3a Pro: These real-world differences may affect your buying decision

Nothing finally launched its Nothing Phone 3a series earlier this month in March, consisting of the Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Both devices are similar in multiple ways, including the processor, most of the design, the camera experience, and even the in-hand feel. So, where do the real-world differences lie? Over the past two weeks of testing both phones, we have observed several real-world differences that may or may not matter to you. Based on this, you can make an informed buying decision. Read on for the details. The Nothing Phone 3a series.(Shaurya Sharma/HT)

The design is largely identical, but the 3a Pro’s camera module stands out

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is polarising, and that's okay. When comparing both phones side by side, they look almost identical apart from the camera module.

Both have the exact same dimensions, button placement, and bezel size, and both feel equally boxy in hand. In fact, most of the back looks the same, including the Glyph lighting interface. However, the key difference lies in the camera module.

Personally, I am a fan of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro's camera module, but I do understand that it may not be everyone’s cup of tea. The Nothing Phone 3a, on the other hand, offers a more traditional, horizontally laid-out design, which is certainly more minimal compared to the 3a Pro’s camera module, which stands out significantly.

We also noticed a practical difference: when putting both phones in our pockets, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro was slightly more difficult to slide in due to the camera bump catching on the edge of a jeans pocket. The 3a, on the other hand, has a much less pronounced bump, making it easier to carry.

Additionally, the 3a Pro has a rather understated look. If you are not a fan of loud designs, the 3a—especially in the white colour—might be more appealing. The white variant of the 3a also features contrasting black buttons, reminiscent of earlier Pixel devices like the Google Pixel 2 XL.

The camera experience differs, too

The main camera experience remains the same on both devices, but the telephoto lens is where the Nothing Phone 3a Pro stands out.

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a superior telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom (equivalent to 70mm), whereas the Nothing Phone 3a offers only a 2x equivalent (50mm). Not only is the sensor in the 3a Pro superior, but the results are also noticeably more impressive, punching above its weight class.

Additionally, the telephoto shooter on the Nothing Phone 3a Pro enables macro photography, creating an interesting perspective when capturing small subjects.

The main camera on both models is a 50-megapixel Samsung sensor, delivering identical results. You won’t notice any major differences in this category. The ultra-wide camera also remains the same, featuring an 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree field of view.

However, the selfie camera is different. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro captures noticeably sharper images with better highlight control compared to the Nothing Phone 3a. The latter has a 32-megapixel front camera, while the 3a Pro gets a 50-megapixel sensor.

There are also significant differences in video recording capabilities. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro supports 4K recording at 30fps, whereas the Nothing Phone 3a is limited to 1080p at 30fps.