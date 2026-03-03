Nothing Phone (4a) launch: Bengaluru store to offer exclusive early access on March 7

Nothing is preparing to introduce its new smartphone, the Nothing Phone (4a), with a retail event in Bengaluru days after its global announcement. The company will unveil the device on March 5, 2026, and has already showcased it at Mobile World Congress, where it revealed the full colour range of the handset. Nothing Phone (4a) will go on sale first at the Bengaluru store on March 7. (Nothing) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

The Phone (4a) will be available in White, Black, Pink and Blue colour options. With this release, Nothing is offering more colour options in the series than before. The company has focused on expanding visual choices while maintaining the design language associated with its smartphones.

Nothing Phone (4a): First Retail Sale in Bengaluru After the official launch, Nothing will host a first-drop retail event at the Nothing Store in Bengaluru. The event is scheduled for March 7, 2026, at 6:00 PM IST. This will be the first opportunity for consumers to purchase the Phone (4a) in person before it reaches wider retail channels in India and other markets.

Launch Offers for Early Buyers The Bengaluru event will include limited launch-day offers for early buyers. Customers attending the store launch will gain early access to the device ahead of general availability. In addition, the first 100 buyers will receive a special engraved edition of the Phone (4a). These customers will also get a complimentary pair of Nothing Ear (a) earbuds as part of the bundle.

Nothing has also announced an accessory offer linked to the event. The first 100 customers will have the option to purchase the CMF Buds 2 Plus at a price of Rs. 999 when bought alongside the Phone (4a).

The retail event will take place at 660/1, 100 Feet Road, 1st Stage Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038.

Nothing Phone (4a): Expected Price and Key Features Ahead of the official announcement, the price and other key details of the upcoming devices have been surfaced online. According to a post on X by tipster Debayan Roy, the Phone (4a) in India is expected to start at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The company may also introduce 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models, although their pricing has not been disclosed.

The tipster further indicated that the Phone (4a) could feature UFS 3.1 storage and include a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. A higher-end model, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, is also expected and may start around Rs. 40,000. More details about specifications and official pricing are likely to be confirmed at the launch event on March 5.

