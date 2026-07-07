Nothing Phone 4b launched in India with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, 6,000mAh battery: Price, specs

Nothing has launched its new mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone 4b, in India. The new B-series smartphone sits below the company's A-series lineup. Alongside the standard model, Nothing has also introduced the Phone 4b RCB Edition, which will be sold through a limited sale at the company's Bengaluru flagship store. Nothing Phone 4b is available at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 in India. (Ijaj Khan - HT) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

Nothing Phone 4b: Price in India, Colour Options and Availability The Nothing Phone 4b is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and Rs. 33,699 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. These are introductory prices that include bank and exchange offers. The handset is available in Black, White and Blue colour options. The smartphone will go on sale from July 14 via Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and other retail stores.

Nothing Phone 4b: Specifications, Features, and more The Nothing Phone 4b features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It also retains Nothing's Glyph Interface on the back, which can be used for notifications, charging status and other alerts.

Under the bonnet, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Phone 4b also includes a vapour chamber cooling system to help gamers manage heat during gaming and other demanding tasks.

For photography, the Nothing Phone 4b gets a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 119-degree ultra-wide camera. It supports 4K video recording at 30 fps and offers a dual-video mode that lets users record with both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. Furthermore, the handset houses a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. According to the company, the battery can charge up to 50% in less than 30 minutes.

The Nothing Phone 4b runs Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16 and comes with the company's AI features. Nothing has also promised three years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates.