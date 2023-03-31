Home / Technology / Now, companies vetted by Twitter can verify accounts associated with them. Here's how

Now, companies vetted by Twitter can verify accounts associated with them. Here's how

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 31, 2023 09:48 AM IST

For this, the social media giant has announced a feature called ‘Verified Organizations.’ It will start rolling out Verified Organizations from today itself.

Twitter on Friday announced ‘Verified Organizations,’ a feature it says will allow organisations already vetted by the social media giant, to verify handles associated or affiliated with them.

Representational Image
Representational Image

In a tweet, the Elon Musk-company said individuals should not have to rely only on Twitter to be the ‘sole arbiter of truth for which accounts should be verified and vetted.'

What is, therefore, ‘Verified Organizations’?

(1.) According to Twitter, Verified Organizations is a ‘new way’ for firms and their affiliates to distinguish themselves on the microblogging website.

(2.) Accounts affiliated with an organisation will receive an ‘affiliate’ badge on their profile along with the parent company's logo, and will also be featured on its Twitter page.

(3.) Already, organisations such as sports teams, media houses, financial firms, Fortune 500 firms, and NGOs, have joined Verified Organizations, said Twitter, adding that these have also listed their affiliated handles on their respective profiles.

(4.) Verified Organizations is available globally, and companies already vetted by Twitter are being sent email invitiations to join. Those interested can join the waitlist from here.

(5.) Commenting on the feature, Elon Musk said it will also help prevent impersonation, doing so by establishing whether a person actually belongs to a particular company or not.

