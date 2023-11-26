Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal calls for AI in India to be built for common man's daily use

Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal has called for artificial intelligence to be built in India for a common citizen's daily use. Aggarwal was speaking at the 12th edition of INSIGHT: The DNA of Success, held at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. He stressed upon the pivotal role of AI in cultural assimilation and daily utility, PTI reported.

Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal speaks at the 12th edition of INSIGHT: The DNA of Success, held at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.(X/Sadhguru Academy)

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru said AI would grow more rapidly than even the people in technology could imagine.ALSO READ: ‘AI must be safe for society’: PM Modi on deepfakes at G20 meet

"I hope it happens more rapidly than it's happening now so that human beings can realise the value of 'being' and how to be will become the most valuable thing in the world," he said.“Artificial intelligence is not really intelligence- it is automatic computing. If this computing work is taken over by machines, human potential can really unfold and human beings can use their intelligence for higher pursuits,” Sadhguru added. ALSO READ: Generative vs traditional AI: Getting the fundamentals of data rightTalking about AI, Aggarwal in an X post said that India can become a global leader for the future of artificial intelligence. “The AI revolution is happening fast and it will propel human productivity, accelerate science and discovery. We humans can finally aspire to be free from doing jobs that a computer can do and truly expand the frontiers of knowledge and creativity. And with India’s unique cultural ethos of seeking and metaphysical exploration, along with technological and economic advancement, India can become the global leader for this future of AI!” the Ola founder said.

