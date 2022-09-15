On Engineers Day, PM Modi invokes ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to honour M Visvesvaraya

India is celebrating Engineers Day to mark the 161st birth anniversary of engineering icon Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his tribute to him.



“On #EngineersDay, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves. I am also sharing a snippet from one of the previous #MannKiBaat programmes where I talked about this subject,” he tweeted while sharing a video from one of his Mann Ki Baat programmes.



“Greetings to all engineers on #EngineersDay. Our nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers who are contributing to nation building. Our Government is working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering including building more engineering colleges,” the prime minister also tweeted.

In 1968, the government of India decided to observe September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. He is known as the architect of the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mysuru. Besides this, he also designed the automatic weir water floodgates of the Khadakwasla Reservoir near Pune. He also established Mysore Soap Factory, Mysore Iron & Steel Works (renamed Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited) among others. He was conferred with India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 1955.

