One US state is using AI to fight power cuts - here’s why it matters globally

California is quietly reshaping how power grids are managed, with a move that’s set to stand out well beyond the United States. The state’s main grid operator, California Independent System Operator (CAISO), is preparing to launch a pilot programme using artificial intelligence to manage power outages in real time. The technology, called Genie, comes from energy giant OATI and marks the first real attempt in North America to automate such a critical function across an entire power grid. According to MIT Technology Review, this leap forward could set a new standard for utilities around the world who still depend on manual processes and human analysis. California experiments with AI to automate grid management, a move that could soon inspire utilities elsewhere.(Generated by Gemini AI)

Why California needs smarter outage management

Power outages aren’t new in California. Unpredictable weather, surging demand on summer afternoons, and the increasing load from electric vehicles and renewables have put unprecedented strain on the grid. Traditionally, when the power goes out, teams of engineers at CAISO sift through hundreds of outage reports, scanning for key words and vital clues about maintenance or faults.This tedious job involves manually entering notes into software, running separate calculations for each incident, and often repeating steps across different departments.

The process might sound surprisingly old-fashioned, especially for a region that powers Silicon Valley, but it’s the norm for most grid operators. With outages and infrastructure challenges expected to grow, California’s experiment could show what happens when AI steps in to lighten the load.

How AI is changing the game

The new Genie software is designed to scan through all outage reports in moments, picking up details and generating comprehensive, real-time summaries for operators to review. Instead of engineers poring over each report, Genie consolidates everything into a single stream, reducing the time required and potentially cutting back on human error. According to MIT Technology Review, if Genie delivers reliable results, CAISO could go further and automate more aspects of grid management, like forecasting renewable energy output or planning for peak demand.

This isn’t just an American story - other regions are paying close attention. For example, Australia’s New South Wales has started using AI for managing solar energy on the grid, while elsewhere in the US, grid companies are experimenting with automated tools to speed up approvals and optimise performance.

Why this change is needed

Most utilities are still locked into decades-old routines, with each team guarding its data and custom-built tools. AI like Genie could help change that, making it easier to share information, spot patterns, and react to problems more quickly. As power grids globally become more complex with the rise of renewables and electric vehicles, smarter automation may become a necessity rather than a luxury.

Research from the US Department of Energy suggests that AI can accelerate studies on grid capacity, forecast extreme weather, and improve planning for everything from transmission lines to electric vehicle charging stations. While Indian grid operators may still rely heavily on manual methods today, California’s experiment could point the way to future upgrades closer to home.

What comes next

For now, the CAISO pilot stays focused on outage management alone. Early results will determine if wider automation is rolled out. As more utilities adopt AI, the everyday reality of managing electricity networks could change dramatically in California and well beyond.

According to MIT Technology Review, the lessons from this pilot will reach a global audience, because smarter grid management isn’t just a Californian ambition. In a future shaped by climate uncertainty and rising demand, AI is increasingly seen as a natural part of the solution.