OnePlus 13 launch in January 2025: 5 big rumoured upgrades over OnePlus 12

OnePlus 13 has already been launched in China and now it's just a month away from its official global debut. As we wait for the India launch, several leaks surrounding the new OnePlus flagship have been circulating, giving us a glimpse of what the OnePlus 13 may look like. Recently, the smartphone was spotted in several global certifications such as Geekbench, FCC, and others, confirming that the launch is just weeks away. Know what the upcoming OnePlus 13 may look like ahead of the January 2025 launch.(OnePlus)

With the OnePlus 13, the company is expected to announce some major upgrades in design, performance, and battery life that will provide users with a smooth experience in comparison to last year’s OnePlus 12. Therefore, know about these 5 big rumoured upgrades which make the OnePlus 13 superior to its predecessors.

OnePlus 13: 5 big upgrades

Design: OnePlus has already revealed the design for the OnePlus 13 global variant showcasing some minor refinements over the OnePlus 12. Reportedly, the new generation will come with a vegan leather back panel but the same circular camera module. However, the camera Island is not attached to the frame like the OnePlus 12. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 is more durable with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Display: According to the Chinese variant of the OnePlus 13, the display specs look similar to the OnePlus 12 on the papers. However, the company has integrated a new quad-curved display with micro-curves. The OnePlus 13 also has support for an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and upgraded Aqua Touch features which makes it better than the OnePlus 12.

Also read: Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro launched in India: Check out specs, features, price, and more

Performance: The OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 16GB RAM. This new chipset is expected to provide a 45% performance boost and 40% improved power efficiency over last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, powering the OnePlus 12. Additionally, the new-gen will run on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

Camera: OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 13 come with the same 50MP main camera. However, we may get an upgraded 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. There are also rumours for a 50MP ultrawide camera, with all fine tunned with a Hasselblad camera. Therefore, we can expect an improved camera performance.

Battery: The OnePlus 13 is expected to get a 6000mAh battery upgraded from the OnePlus 12’s 5400mAh battery. Therefore, we can expect longer battery life which improves power efficiency in comparison to the OnePlus 12. The OnePlus 13 is also expected to support 100W fast charging.