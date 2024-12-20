Oneplus 13 launch on January 7: 5 reasons to buy the new-gen smartphone

OnePlus 13 is to finally make its debut in India on January 7, 2025. Since the smartphone has already been launched in China, fans are quite excited about its global launch as the new design, upgraded specifications and features look quite promising. Over the past few weeks, the OnePlus 13 has been making headlines with leaks and rumours surrounding its upgrades. However, this smartphone will be competing with several other flagship models such as the iQOO 13, Vivo X200, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and more. Now, the main question which may come to buyers' minds is whether the OnePlus 13 is really worth the hype. Know about these 5 reasons why you need to buy the OnePlus 13 next year. OnePlus 13 launching in a few days, here’s why you should buy this smartphone next year. (OnePlus )

5 reasons to buy OnePlus 13

Improved viewing experience: With OnePlus 13, the company has integrated display upgrades with a flat-screen and the new generation BOE X2 Quad-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display. Additionally, the display will support an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, providing enhanced security and faster unlock. Additionally, it will offer 2K resolution and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Performance beast: The OnePlus 13 is getting a major performance boost with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is the new flagship chipset which is 40% faster than last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Therefore, OnePlus 13 users can experience the unmatched flagship performance along with enhanced camera, battery, and multitasking capabilities. Flagship camera: With upgraded display and performance, OnePlus is bringing improved camera capabilities which are fine-tuned by Hasselblad. The OnePlus 13 will feature a triple camera setup that will consist of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom.

4. Longer battery life: The OnePlus 13 is also expected to get upgraded battery from 5400mAh to 6000mAh. Therefore, we can expect greater battery life in comparison to last year’s OnePlus 12. The OnePlus 13 will also support 100W fast wired and 50W wireless charging.

5. New design: Lastly, the OnePlus 13 will come with three new colour options Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean. As showcased by OnePlus, the Midnight Ocean will feature a vegan leather back panel for the first time in the flagship series. Whereas, the Artic Dawn version will feature industry-first surface-based glass coating, giving a more premium look.