OnePlus 13T launch confirmed for April: Here’s what we know so far

In January, the OnePlus 13 series gained much recognition for significant upgrades, a new design, and amazing features. For the past few weeks, we have been hearing about a compact OnePlus 13 model that could soon make its debut. Many tipsters suggested the name as OnePlus 13 Mini. However, the smartphone name started to pop up as the OnePlus 13T. Now, the company has shared a new teaser confirming the launch of the OnePlus 13T in April. Therefore, if you are someone who loves a compact smartphone instead of massive sized phones, then the upcoming OnePlus model may excite you. Know what the teaser was all about and what the company has planned to launch in the coming days. OnePlus 13T, a compact flagship, is launching soon. know what’s coming. (Sparrows News)

OnePlus 13T launch in April

OnePlus is all set to introduce a new flagship smartphone under the OnePlus 13 series title. This new smartphone is expected to be a compact version of the OnePlus 13 model. On April 1, the company shared a video to celebrate the April Fools' prank. In the video, the company hosted a fake launch event announcing the OnePlus Hammer as part of the joke. However, in the last few seconds of the video, the company showcased the packaging of the OnePlus 13T model, which will likely launch soon.

Alongside the smartphone, the video said, “Small screen, big powerhouse” (translated to English), confirming that it will be a compact smartphone model. While the company did not reveal the official launch date for Othe nePlus 13T, we expect it to be announced this month. Therefore, we may have to keep an eye on the brand’s latest announcements.

OnePlus 13T: What to expect

The OnePlus 13T will likely feature a 6.31-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. While it's the compact verison of the OnePlus 13, the design may not look similar as the smartphone is rumoured to come with a rectangular camera setup that may house a 50MP main camera with OIS and 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. For performance, the OnePlus 13 will rely on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, providing flagship performance and features. Lastly, the standout feature for the OnePlus 13T is expected to be its 6200mAh battery and 80W charging support. Now, we simply have to wait to confirm what the new OnePlus 13T model has in store for users.

