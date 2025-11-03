OnePlus 15 5G mobile launch: New ‘Gaming Technology’- What is it?

OnePlus 15 5G mobile launch is going to happen very soon in India and ahead of the launch, OnePlus has unveiled its new Gaming Technology, a suite of hardware and software innovations designed to improve performance and stability during mobile gaming. The company says the features will debut with the upcoming OnePlus 15 series. The new system includes three major components: OP Gaming Core, OP Performance Tri-Chip, and OP FPS Max, all aimed at enhancing frame rates, touch response and thermal efficiency. Marcel Campos, Director of Product and Gaming Strategy at OnePlus, explains what's new in the OnePlus Gaming Technology that's coming in the OnePlus 15.

OP Gaming Core

At the centre of the announcement is the OP Gaming Core, a chip-level optimisation platform developed by OnePlus. The company claims it has been built using more than 20,000 lines of code and supported by 254 patents. It introduces a custom CPU Scheduler that analyses gaming workloads and redistributes processing tasks to reduce CPU strain by nearly 23%.

The system also integrates a self-developed energy consumption model for gaming, replacing Android’s default scheduler. This reportedly helps reduce power draw and maintain 120fps gameplay with fewer frame drops.

Next-Gen HyperRendering

The Next-Gen HyperRendering feature enhances GPU performance by redesigning the rendering pipeline at the driver level. OnePlus says it improves per-frame rendering efficiency by 80% and lowers latency by integrating frame interpolation directly into the main chipset, instead of relying on a separate chip.

Performance Tri-Chip system

OnePlus also introduced the Performance Tri-Chip hardware system, consisting of a Performance Chip, a dedicated Touch Response Chip, and a new Wi-Fi Chip G2. The setup supports up to 165Hz touch sampling, improved network stability, and prioritised gaming data transmission in weak signal areas.

OP FPS Max

The OP FPS Max ecosystem has been developed over three years to enable 165fps gaming on compatible titles. It combines hardware, software, and display technology to offer higher frame rates than the current 120fps standard.

These features are expected to debut on the OnePlus 15 series, which is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.