OnePlus 15 5G mobile spotted on Geekbench ahead of global debut- Here’s how it may perform

The OnePlus 15 5G is expected to launch in India next month with several upgrades in design, specifications, and features. OnePlus has also started teasing the India launch, providing us with a small glimpse of the phone and its upgrades. Now, just ahead of the global launch, the OnePlus 15 5G has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, and it was also spotted on China’s TENAA certification website, revealing crucial features and performance scores. Therefore, if you have been waiting for the OnePlus 15 5G mobile, then know what the smartphone may offer. The OnePlus 15 5G is launching soon in India and the global market. Know how it may perform with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 15 5G Geekbench listing

In the Geekbench database, the OnePlus 15 5G has three model numbers: CPH2745, CPH2747, and CPH2748. These three models are expected to be of different regions. OnePlus 15 with model CPH2747, and CPH2748 was spotted with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and 16GB of RAM. Whereas the CPH2745 has 12GB of RAM.

With the new flagship processor, the smartphone achieved around 3000 points in single-core testing and nearly 10,000 on multi-core testing. Therefore, we can expect that the performance and RAM storage may differ based on the region.

On the other hand, the TENAA certification revealed that the OnePlus 15 could measure 161.43 x 76.67 x 8.18mm, and the weight may fall around 210 grams. It will likely feature a 6.78-inch OLED display that may offer 1.5K resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. The display may also include a new ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone will likely be backed by a 7,300mAh battery, and it is said to consist of a dual-cell unit, with each cell measuring 3,575mAh. For photography, the OnePlus 15 could feature a 50MP triple camera setup that may include a 3x periscope telephoto lens and a 32MP selfie camera.

OnePlus 15 5G price in India

The OnePlus 15 5G is expected to be priced between Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 75,000 in India. However, we may have to wait until the official reveal to confirm the storage options and prices.