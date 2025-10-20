OnePlus 15 5G vs iQOO 15 5G: Which latest flagship phone to buy?

OnePlus is launching its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 15, in China. The smartphone is expected to bring upgraded performance with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, improved battery life, 165Hz display, and much more, which looks quite impressive on paper. However, there are several Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered phones in line to launch, and one of them would be the iQOO 15, which is launching in China today, and in November, it is said to make an India debut. So, which flagship should you go for this year? Let’s have a detailed specs comparison between the OnePlus 15 5G and iQOO 15 5G. Know which Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered phone you should buy, the OnePlus 15 or iQOO 15.(OnePlus/ iQOO)

OnePlus 15 5G vs iQOO 15 5G: Design and display

This year, OnePlus has revamped the camera island design for the OnePlus 15 5G, giving it a whole new look. It will now come with a square-shaped camera module housing three camera lenses, similar to the OnePlus 13s design. The company has also highlighted the tougher build with a new aerospace-grade aluminium frame. Whereas the iQOO 15 5G showcases a similar design to its predecessor, but has a new textured rear panel, which gives it a premium look.

For display, the OnePlus 15 is likely to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. On the other hand, the iQOO 15 is expected to come with a 6.85-inch 8T LTPO OLED display with a144Hz refresh rate and up to 2K resolution.

OnePlus 15 5G vs iQOO 15 5G: Performance and battery

The OnePlus 15 5G and iQOO 15 5G are both powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor for flagship performance. However, the iQOO 15 is said to have a dedicated iQOO Q3 gaming chip that may offer higher frame rates, improved stability, and graphics rendering than the OnePlus 15. In addition, the iQOO 15 is expected to feature an 8K VC Dome cooling system for thermal efficiency.

For battery life, the OnePlus 15 5G is expected to be backed by a 7,300mAh battery with 120W charging support in China. However, the Indian variant may have a different battery size. On the other hand, the iQOO 15 5G is expected to be backed by a 7000mAh battery that may support 100W wired charging.

OnePlus 15 5G vs iQOO 15 5G: Camera

The OnePlus 15 5G is likely to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Whereas, the iQOO 15 5G is also expected to come with a 50MP triple camera setup, but we are yet to get a confirmation.

OnePlus 15 5G vs iQOO 15 5G: Price

The OnePlus 15 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 75000 in India for the base variant. Whereas, the iQOO 15 5G could be priced between Rs.60000 to Rs. 65000, in India.