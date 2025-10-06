OnePlus 15 to Vivo X300 Pro: Every major smartphone launching this October

The smartphone industry is gearing up for an eventful October 2025 as several major brands prepare to unveil their next-generation devices. The month is set to witness a series of high-profile launches from OnePlus, Vivo, iQOO, Xiaomi, and Realme, each introducing upgrades in processing power, display performance, and battery capacity. These upcoming models are expected to mark a strong start for next year’s premium smartphone lineup. October 2025 set to bring major smartphone launches, including the OnePlus 15, Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15, and more.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 15

OnePlus is set to begin the month with the global debut of its new flagship, the OnePlus 15. The device will reportedly launch first in China, featuring Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It is expected to pair 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The phone may feature a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate for smoother performance. On the rear, it could include a triple-camera setup with 50MP sensors and a 7000mAh battery supporting 120W wired charging.

iQOO 15

iQOO will also introduce its flagship model this month, focusing on performance and gaming. The iQOO 15 is expected to feature a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with 12GB RAM. It is likely to house a 7000mAh battery. The upcoming device could feature an RGB lighting design to emphasise its gaming appeal.

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo has confirmed the launch of the X300 series in India on October 13. The Vivo X300 Pro is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device could feature a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, showcasing Vivo’s ongoing commitment to advancing mobile imaging technology.

Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch of the Xiaomi 17 in India after its debut in China. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and Qualcomm’s AI Engine for on-device artificial intelligence tasks. The Chinese version carries a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display and a 7000mAh battery, and similar specifications are expected in the Indian variant.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition

Realme plans to release a special edition of its Realme 15 Pro 5G later this month. Named the Game of Thrones Edition, this version will feature cosmetic design changes inspired by the popular series. The regular model comes with a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, dual 50MP cameras, and a 7000mAh battery with 80W wired charging. The device also carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

With several major releases scheduled for October 2025, it is shaping up to be a pivotal month for smartphone launches, setting the stage for intense competition in the mobile technology sector in the year ahead.