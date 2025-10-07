OnePlus 15s 5G could be the phone you’ve been waiting for, with a battery size of…

OnePlus 15 5G is already making headlines for its Sand Storm colour variant, new design, and teased upgrades. However, the OnePlus compact phone, the OnePlus 15s 5G, is also in the works and is rumoured to have several upgrades. The latest leak about the OnePlus 15s reveals that it could pack a massive battery but in a compact build, making it even more exciting. Over the years, the idea of smaller phones has remained questionable due to small battery, but OnePlus might change this notion with the OnePlus 15s. Here’s what the OnePlus 15s may offer during launch. OnePlus 15s 5G may offer similar performance features as the OnePlus 15 model.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 15s 5G rumoured specifications

A Chinese tipster who goes by the name Smart Pikachu shared a post on Weibo revealing some crucial details about the OnePlus 15s 5G phone. In the post, it was highlighted that the smartphone could feature a 6.3-inch screen with narrow bezels and a metal frame. In terms of design, we expect it to remain the same since the flagship OnePlus 15 has adopted a similar design to the OnePlus 13s. However, it is rumoured to include a multi-function button.

For performance, the OnePlus 15s could pack the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, bringing flagship-grade efficiency to a compact phone. In terms of battery life, the smartphone is rumoured to be backed by more than 7000mAh battery, which is quite surprising in my opinion for a compact phone. Currently, the OnePlus 13s 5G is equipped with a 5850mAh battery, which is already impressive.

Alongside these upgrades, the OnePlus 15s 5G is also expected to get an ultrasonic sensor, an upgrade from the OnePlus 13s optical fingerprint sensor. While all these features look quite exciting, it is still based on leaks and rumours. Therefore, take the information with a pinch of salt as we still have a couple of months left till the official OnePlus 15s debut in the global market.

As of now, the OnePlus 15 5G is set to launch in the Chinese market, and the company has also confirmed its global launch, which will likely take place in January 2026.