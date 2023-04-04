OnePlus 9 5G available at discount of ₹12,000. Where to get?
The offer is for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant of the smartphone.
For those looking to buy a premium 5G phone, a deal that is currently live on OnePlus website, is offering a 22% discount on OnePlus 9 5G. This is according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, which further said the offer is for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant of the smartphone.
Offer on OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹54,999. As per Live Hindustan, the Chinese consumer electronics giant, on its website, has the device listed at ₹42,999, a discount of ₹12,000 or 21.81% on the original MRP.
Buyers also get to avail an additional discount, under which those making payment using their MobiKwik wallet save another ₹2,000 on the product, taking the total discount to ₹14,000, and the final reduced price to ₹40,999. To get this cashback, customers must use the code MBK2000.
OnePlus will also give free Spotify access for 6 months to those purchasing OnePlus 9 5G.
OnePlus 9 5G: Features
(1.) The smartphone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 as its chipset, while the 6.57-inch full AMOLED display has a 2,400*1,800 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.
(2.) To shield it from damages, the manufacturer has given protection in the form of Corning's Gorilla Glass.
(3.) The device receives power from a 4,500 mAh battery; Android-11 based Oxygen OS is the operating system (OS).
(4.) For photography, meanwhile, there is a 16 MP selfie camera at the front, in addition to a triple camera setup at the back.
(5.) The triple camera arrangement comprises of a 48 MP primary camera, 50 MP ultra-wide-angle-sensor, and 2 MP monochrome sensor, each with an LED flash.