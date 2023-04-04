OnePlus 9 5G available at discount of 12,000. Where to get?

For those looking to buy a premium 5G phone, a deal that is currently live on OnePlus website, is offering a 22% discount on OnePlus 9 5G. This is according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, which further said the offer is for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant of the smartphone. OnePlus 9 5G

Offer on OnePlus 9 5G

OnePlus 9 5G has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹54,999. As per Live Hindustan, the Chinese consumer electronics giant, on its website, has the device listed at ₹42,999, a discount of ₹12,000 or 21.81% on the original MRP.

Buyers also get to avail an additional discount, under which those making payment using their MobiKwik wallet save another ₹2,000 on the product, taking the total discount to ₹14,000, and the final reduced price to ₹40,999. To get this cashback, customers must use the code MBK2000.

OnePlus will also give free Spotify access for 6 months to those purchasing OnePlus 9 5G.

OnePlus 9 5G: Features

(1.) The smartphone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 as its chipset, while the 6.57-inch full AMOLED display has a 2,400*1,800 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

(2.) To shield it from damages, the manufacturer has given protection in the form of Corning's Gorilla Glass.

(3.) The device receives power from a 4,500 mAh battery; Android-11 based Oxygen OS is the operating system (OS).

(4.) For photography, meanwhile, there is a 16 MP selfie camera at the front, in addition to a triple camera setup at the back.

(5.) The triple camera arrangement comprises of a 48 MP primary camera, 50 MP ultra-wide-angle-sensor, and 2 MP monochrome sensor, each with an LED flash.

