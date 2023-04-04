Home / Technology / OnePlus 9 5G available at discount of 12,000. Where to get?

OnePlus 9 5G available at discount of 12,000. Where to get?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 04, 2023 03:10 PM IST

The offer is for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant of the smartphone.

For those looking to buy a premium 5G phone, a deal that is currently live on OnePlus website, is offering a 22% discount on OnePlus 9 5G. This is according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, which further said the offer is for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant of the smartphone.

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

Offer on OnePlus 9 5G

OnePlus 9 5G has a maximum retail price (MRP) of 54,999. As per Live Hindustan, the Chinese consumer electronics giant, on its website, has the device listed at 42,999, a discount of 12,000 or 21.81% on the original MRP.

Buyers also get to avail an additional discount, under which those making payment using their MobiKwik wallet save another 2,000 on the product, taking the total discount to 14,000, and the final reduced price to 40,999. To get this cashback, customers must use the code MBK2000.

OnePlus will also give free Spotify access for 6 months to those purchasing OnePlus 9 5G.

OnePlus 9 5G: Features

(1.) The smartphone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 as its chipset, while the 6.57-inch full AMOLED display has a 2,400*1,800 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

(2.) To shield it from damages, the manufacturer has given protection in the form of Corning's Gorilla Glass.

(3.) The device receives power from a 4,500 mAh battery; Android-11 based Oxygen OS is the operating system (OS).

(4.) For photography, meanwhile, there is a 16 MP selfie camera at the front, in addition to a triple camera setup at the back.

(5.) The triple camera arrangement comprises of a 48 MP primary camera, 50 MP ultra-wide-angle-sensor, and 2 MP monochrome sensor, each with an LED flash.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out