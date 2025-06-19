OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 review: Budget neckband with big bass, bigger battery

The sub- ₹2,000 wireless audio segment in India is fiercely competitive, with dozens of brands offering flashy features and bargain prices. But the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, launched at ₹1,699, makes a bold case for itself, not just on specs, but with a fine-tuned balance of performance, comfort and battery life. With features like BassWave tech, 3D Spatial Audio, and fast charging that defies logic, the Z3 shows that budget doesn't have to mean basic. OnePlus has stuck to a tried-and-tested neckband design for the Bullets Wireless Z3, but with some nice touches. (HT Tech)

After using the Bullets Wireless Z3 for over a week across workouts, travel and long Zoom calls, here’s our verdict on whether this neckband deserves your attention, and your money.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 review: Lightweight, Bold and Built to Last

OnePlus has stuck to a tried-and-tested neckband design for the Bullets Wireless Z3, but with some nice touches. The finish is smooth and skin-friendly, the neckband flexes easily, and the magnetic earbuds snap together to pause audio or power off, a small but thoughtful detail.

At just under 30 grams, the Z3 is lightweight enough for all-day wear, and the IP55 water and dust resistance gives you peace of mind during sweaty workouts or unexpected rain. It's available in two colours, Mambo Midnight (black) for the minimalists and Samba Sunset (red) for those who want a bit more flair.

At just under 30 grams, the Z3 is lightweight enough for all-day wear.(HT Tech)

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 review: Sound Quality

The Z3 doesn’t shy away from bass. Its 12.4mm drivers and BassWave algorithm deliver a thumpy, energetic sound that’s perfect for bass-heavy genres like EDM or hip-hop. What’s impressive is that even with the strong low-end, the vocals remain clear and highs are crisp enough for podcasts or acoustic tracks.

What really elevates the experience is Sound Master EQ. The four presets, Balanced, Serenade, Bass, and Bold, cater to different tastes and situations. Whether you want subtle background tunes while working or heart-thumping beats for a run, you’ll find a profile that fits.

It's not audiophile-grade by any means, but for under ₹2,000, this is easily among the best sounding Bluetooth neckbands you can buy.

It's not audiophile-grade by any means, but for under ₹2,000, this is easily among the best sounding Bluetooth neckbands you can buy.(HT Tech)

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 review: Features

OnePlus is going beyond just sound with the Z3. One of the headline features is 3D Spatial Audio, which gives you a wider, more immersive soundstage when watching videos or playing games. It’s a noticeable upgrade from basic stereo, especially when used with supported apps or formats.

Then there’s AI Call Noise Cancellation, which genuinely works. During our tests in traffic-heavy areas and crowded cafes, the person on the other end could hear us clearly, with most background noise filtered out.

Add to that a Voice Assistant Shortcut, activated via the in-line remote, and you’ve got a device that feels smarter than its price tag suggests.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 review: Battery Life

If there’s one area where the Bullets Wireless Z3 truly shines, it’s battery life. OnePlus claims 36 hours of playback on a full charge, and we consistently got over 32–34 hours with mixed use (including calls and moderate volume music).

But here’s the kicker: just 10 minutes of charging gives you up to 27 hours of playback. That’s not a typo. In real-world use, even a short top-up before heading out can keep you going for days.

Call time is equally impressive at up to 21 hours, making the Z3 a genuine all-day, every-day neckband for work or travel.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 review: Connectivity and Controls

With Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, and support for quick auto-connect when separating the magnetic buds, connectivity on the Z3 is snappy and reliable. Pairing took mere seconds, and we experienced zero dropouts even while switching between devices.

Controls are via a traditional in-line remote with physical buttons for volume, playback, and calls. They’re tactile and easy to find by touch, which is great if you don’t want to fiddle around during a jog or while commuting.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 review: Verdict

At ₹1,699, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is nothing short of a steal. It’s rare to see this level of polish, sound quality, and battery life at this price point. Whether you're a student, a commuter, or someone who just prefers the classic neckband format over true wireless earbuds, the Z3 is an absolute no-brainer.

Sure, there’s no ANC and the sound may not be detailed enough for hardcore audiophiles, but for the vast majority of users, these are more than good enough.

If you're looking for a dependable, feature-packed neckband under ₹2,000, this might be the best one yet.