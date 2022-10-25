OnePlus launches Nord N300 5G: Check key features, price here

Expanding its Nord smartphone series, OnePlus has launched the Nord N300 5G, which succeeds the Nord N200 5G device. The handset comes in a single colour variant – Midnight Jade – and, for now, will be available only in the United States, where it will go on sale starting November 3.

Also Read: These OnePlus smartphones now compatible with Reliance Jio 5G

Here's all you need to know about the Nord N300 5G:

(1.) The Chinese manufacturer has given a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen and MediaTek's Dimensity 810 5g chipset in this smartphone, making it the first phone in the US to be powered by a MediaTek processor.

(2.) Equipped with 4GB RAM, the product runs on the company's own Oxygen OS, which is based on the Android 13 operating system. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 33W fast charging adapter.

(3.) For photography, the Nord N300 has an 8MP camera at for selfies. The rear features a dual camera setup consisting of a 48MP sensor paired with a 2MP depth lens.

(4.) Further, OnePlus had added a fingerprint scanner, which it has provided on the power button of the handset. Also, the smartphone has a water drop notch at the front.

(5.) In the United States, the product has been priced at $228 (approx. ₹19,000) and will be made available through T-Mobile and Metro.

