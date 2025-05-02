OnePlus Nord 5 key specifications and India pricing tipped online: Here’s what to expect

OnePlus is reportedly working on the next iteration of its midrange series, the OnePlus Nord 5, which could be the successor to last year's OnePlus Nord 4. While rumours surrounding the device have already been circulating online, a well-known tipster has now shared key details about the phone's potential price and specifications for the Indian market. OnePlus Nord 5 could be coming to India soon, with its price and other key features leaked online.(HT Tech)

OnePlus Nord 5: India Price (Expected)

According to tipster Debayan Roy (via 91Mobiles), the OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to launch in India at a price of approximately Rs. 30,000. This aligns with the starting price of the OnePlus Nord 4, which debuted at Rs. 29,999. Like its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 5 is likely to be available for purchase through Amazon and the official OnePlus website.

Also read: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15 get a huge price drop during Amazon Great Summer Sale - Details

A key question that remains is whether the Nord 5 will follow the same pattern as the Nord 4, which was a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V. If that is the case, the OnePlus Nord 5 could potentially be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 5V, though it is still too early to confirm this speculation.

OnePlus Nord 5: Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Nord 5 could feature a flat AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. An in-display fingerprint scanner is also expected to be included. The phone may come with a large 7,000mAh battery, coupled with 100W fast charging capabilities.

Also read: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more mobiles at up to 37% discount in Amazon sale

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 5 is rumoured to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. This key information comes from Roy, as well as another tipster, Abhishek Yadav. Earlier, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station hinted that the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5 series phone will be powered by the Dimensity 9400e chip. This processor is expected to be a binned variant of the Dimensity 9400 and may outperform the Dimensity 9300+ and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, which will make it more powerful than the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip found in the OnePlus Nord 4.

Also read: Best time to buy a PS5? Up to 52% discount on gaming consoles in Amazon sale- Check deals

For photography, the OnePlus Nord 5 could sport a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera. It is also expected to feature a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. Additionally, the device is expected to have a glass back with a plastic frame, along with an IR blaster and a dual speaker setup.