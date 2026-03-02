OnePlus Pad 3, iPad Pro M5 and more: Top large screen tablets in 2026
Need more space than a phone but less bulk than a laptop? These large-screen tablets make it easy to balance work, streaming, and everyday tasks.
A phone can feel limiting when work, movies, and meetings compete for space. Large-screen tablets solve that problem by offering more room to read, edit, stream, and multitask. From premium models to value-focused options, these devices aim to handle daily tasks without carrying a laptop. Here’s a look at some of the top large-screen tablets you can consider right now.
1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
In the competitive world of large-screen tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra stands out with its massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display at 2960x1848 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals for streaming, gaming, and multitasking.
Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, 12GB RAM and 16GB RAM options, and up to 1TB storage (expandable). It handles demanding tasks effortlessly. Key features include S Pen support, quad AKG-tuned speakers, 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging, and IP68 water resistance. Buy it for unmatched productivity and entertainment on the go, ideal for professionals and creators seeking a laptop replacement under Rs. 1,20,000.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display
MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ with 16GB RAM
S Pen included, IP68 rating
11,200mAh battery with 45W charging support
Reason to avoid
Very expensive premium pricing
Heavy at 732g
Bloatware on One UI
2. OnePlus Pad 3
The OnePlus Pad 3 is a top contender among large-screen tablets. It features a 14.4-inch, 3.4K, 144 Hz IPS display that claims to deliver stunning visuals and smooth scrolling. This tablet is ideal for streaming, gaming, and multitasking. With a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16 GB of RAM, and up to 512 GB of storage, it delivers lag-free, flagship performance. Key features include a six-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system, a 10,050 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and Open Canvas multitasking. At Rs. 45,990, it's a value-packed design that's perfect for professionals and creators seeking portability and power in one sleek package.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
13.2-inch 3.4K IPS LCD 144Hz display
Snapdragon 8 Elite up to 16GB RAM
12,140 mAh battery 80W SUPERVOOC
Stylus/keyboard support
Reason to avoid
IPS not OLED
Average 13MP cameras
Limited accessories ecosystem
3. Apple 2025 iPad Pro (M5) 12 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 13.0 inch
Apple’s new 13-inch iPad Pro (M5) is a top choice for those seeking large-screen tablets. It features a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display using OLED technology for high brightness and clear contrast. The device runs on the M5 chip, providing enough speed for heavy multitasking and professional apps. Despite its size, it is thin at 5.1mm and supports the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard. You should consider this tablet if you need a portable device that matches a laptop's power for drawing, editing, or office work.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
13-inch Tandem OLED Ultra Retina XDR display
M5 chip 10-core CPU/GPU Neural Engine
Apple Pencil Pro/Magic Keyboard support
Thunderbolt 5 USB-C
Reason to avoid
Expensive ecosystem lock-in
iPadOS stage manager limitations
No storage expansion
4. Xiaomi Pad 7
The Xiaomi Pad 7 is a strong contender among large-screen tablets, offering a balance of high-end specs and value. It features an 11.2-inch 3.2K CrystalRes display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for gaming and streaming. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip ensures fast performance for multitasking and office work. Weighing 500g and measuring 6.18mm thin, it is easy to carry. With an 8,850mAh battery and 45W fast charging, it is a reliable choice for long days of productivity or entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
11.2-inch 3.2K LCD 144Hz 700 nits
Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 12GB RAM
Stylus support HyperOS 2
Competitive pricing
Reason to avoid
Mid-range chipset
LCD not OLED
HyperOS ads
5. Lenovo Idea Tab Plus with Pen
The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus tablet is a notable addition to the large-screen tablet category, offering a crisp 12.1-inch 3K display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, making it fast enough for high-end gaming and heavy multitasking. A unique feature is its built-in kickstand, which allows the tablet to stand, tilt, or hang without extra accessories. With a large 10,200mAh battery and quad JBL speakers, it is built for long entertainment sessions. This is a great buy for users who want a big screen for movies or a secondary monitor setup.
Pros
11.1-inch 3K OLED 144Hz kickstand
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 16GB RAM
JBL quad speakers 10,200 mAh
Fabric premium design
Cons
Wi-Fi only no 5G
Bulkier 700g+
Specifications
Display: 11.1-inch 3K OLED display
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
RAM/Storage: 12-16GB / 256-1TB
Battery: 10,200 mAh with 68W charging support
Cameras: 13MP rear, 8MP front
OS: Android 15
Specifications
Reasons to buy
11.1-inch 3K OLED 144Hz kickstand
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 16GB RAM
JBL quad speakers 10,200 mAh
Fabric premium design
Reason to avoid
Wi-Fi only no 5G
Bulkier 700g+
6. Poco Pad 5G
The Poco Pad 5G is a strong value choice for those looking for large-screen tablets with cellular connectivity. It features a 12.1-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth experience for videos and browsing. The tablet runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its 10,000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging, ensuring long usage times. You should buy this if you need a big screen for work or travel without relying on Wi-Fi.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
12.1-inch 3.2K LCD 144Hz 600 nits
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G support
10,000 mAh 33W great value
HyperOS smooth
Reason to avoid
Mid-tier performance
No stylus included
Plastic build
Factors to consider before buying a large-screen tablet:
Screen Size and Quality: Larger 12-14-inch displays suit media/productivity, check resolution (3K+), refresh rate (120Hz+), and brightness for indoor/outdoor use.
Processor and Performance: Flagship chips like Snapdragon 8 Elite or Apple M5 excel for multitasking/gaming; pair with 12GB+ RAM for smooth AI features.
Battery Life: 10,000+ mAh with 45W+ fast charging ensures all-day use; evaluate based on screen size and usage like streaming or work.
Storage and Expandability: 256GB+ base with microSD support for files/apps; UFS 4.0 speeds up loading.
Ports and Accessories: USB-C PD, stylus/keyboard support, and S Pen/MagSafe boost productivity; Wi-Fi 7 or 5G for connectivity.
Build and Extras: IP68 rating, premium materials, cameras for video calls, and OS updates matter for longevity.
Top 3 Features of the Best Tablets
|Tablet
|Screen
|Processor
|Battery
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
|14.6-inch AMOLED 120Hz
|Dimensity 9400+
|11,600 mAh 45W
|OnePlus Pad 3
|13.2-inch IPS 144Hz
|Snapdragon 8 Elite
|12,140 mAh 80W
|13-inch iPad Pro M5
|13-inch Tandem OLED
|M5 (10-core CPU)
|~10,758 mAh 40W
|Xiaomi Pad 7
|11.2-inch 3.2K 144Hz
|Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
|~10,000 mAh
|Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus
|14.5-inch OLED 144Hz
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|10,200 mAh 68W
|Poco Pad 5G
|12.1-inch 3.2K 144Hz
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
|10,000 mAh 33W
ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ijaj Khan
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More