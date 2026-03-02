OnePlus Pad 3, iPad Pro M5 and more: Top large screen tablets in 2026

A phone can feel limiting when work, movies, and meetings compete for space. Large-screen tablets solve that problem by offering more room to read, edit, stream, and multitask. From premium models to value-focused options, these devices aim to handle daily tasks without carrying a laptop. Here’s a look at some of the top large-screen tablets you can consider right now. Large screen tablets offer more space for work, streaming, gaming, and everyday multitasking needs. (Pexels) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

In the competitive world of large-screen tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra stands out with its massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display at 2960x1848 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals for streaming, gaming, and multitasking. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, 12GB RAM and 16GB RAM options, and up to 1TB storage (expandable). It handles demanding tasks effortlessly. Key features include S Pen support, quad AKG-tuned speakers, 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging, and IP68 water resistance. Buy it for unmatched productivity and entertainment on the go, ideal for professionals and creators seeking a laptop replacement under Rs. 1,20,000.

Specifications Display 14.6-inch AMOLED display Processor Dimensity 9400+ (3nm)​ RAM/Storage 12-16GB / 256GB-1TB + microSD Battery 11,600 mAh 45W Cameras 13MP+8MP rear, 12MP front OS Android 16 One UI 8 Reasons to buy 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ with 16GB RAM S Pen included, IP68 rating 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging support Reason to avoid Very expensive premium pricing​ Heavy at 732g​ Bloatware on One UI

What Buyers Say on Flipkart Users love the cinema-quality screen and impressive multitasking capabilities of DeX mode. The battery easily lasts 10+ hours. Some note the weight, but praise the premium build. The average rating is 4.6 stars. Why Choose This Product Best for creators/media pros needing the largest pro display with full stylus support and 7-year updates.

The OnePlus Pad 3 is a top contender among large-screen tablets. It features a 14.4-inch, 3.4K, 144 Hz IPS display that claims to deliver stunning visuals and smooth scrolling. This tablet is ideal for streaming, gaming, and multitasking. With a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16 GB of RAM, and up to 512 GB of storage, it delivers lag-free, flagship performance. Key features include a six-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system, a 10,050 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and Open Canvas multitasking. At Rs. 45,990, it's a value-packed design that's perfect for professionals and creators seeking portability and power in one sleek package.

Specifications Display 13.2-inch 3.4K IPS display Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM/Storage 12-16GB / 256-512GB Battery 12,140 mAh with 80W charging support Cameras 13MP rear, 8MP front OS Android 15 OxygenOS Reasons to buy 13.2-inch 3.4K IPS LCD 144Hz display​ Snapdragon 8 Elite up to 16GB RAM​ 12,140 mAh battery 80W SUPERVOOC​ Stylus/keyboard support Reason to avoid IPS not OLED​ Average 13MP cameras​ Limited accessories ecosystem

What Buyers Say on Flipkart Butter-smooth 144Hz screen and insane 80W charging are praised universally. Gaming powerhouse with all-day battery. 4.5 stars dominate.​ Why Choose This Product Flagship Android performance with fastest charging for gamers/power users.

Apple’s new 13-inch iPad Pro (M5) is a top choice for those seeking large-screen tablets. It features a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display using OLED technology for high brightness and clear contrast. The device runs on the M5 chip, providing enough speed for heavy multitasking and professional apps. Despite its size, it is thin at 5.1mm and supports the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard. You should consider this tablet if you need a portable device that matches a laptop's power for drawing, editing, or office work.

Specifications Display 13-inch Tandem OLED 120Hz ProMotion display Processor M5 10-core RAM/Storage 8-16GB / 256GB-2TB Battery 110,758 mAh with 40W charging support Cameras 12MP wide + LiDAR, 12MP front OS iPadOS 19 Reasons to buy 13-inch Tandem OLED Ultra Retina XDR display M5 chip 10-core CPU/GPU Neural Engine​ Apple Pencil Pro/Magic Keyboard support​ Thunderbolt 5 USB-C Reason to avoid Expensive ecosystem lock-in​ iPadOS stage manager limitations​ No storage expansion

What Buyers Say on Flipkart The insane OLED brightness and M5 speed transform professional workflows. It's the thinnest ever at 5mm. A 4.8-star premium favourite. Why Choose This Product The ultimate Apple creative tool, featuring the best display technology and laptop power.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is a strong contender among large-screen tablets, offering a balance of high-end specs and value. It features an 11.2-inch 3.2K CrystalRes display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for gaming and streaming. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip ensures fast performance for multitasking and office work. Weighing 500g and measuring 6.18mm thin, it is easy to carry. With an 8,850mAh battery and 45W fast charging, it is a reliable choice for long days of productivity or entertainment.

Specifications Display 11.2" 3.2K LCD 144Hz display Processor Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 RAM/Storage 8-12GB / 128-512GB Battery 8,850 mAh with 67W charging support Cameras 13MP rear, 8MP front OS HyperOS 2 Reasons to buy 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD 144Hz 700 nits​ Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 12GB RAM​ Stylus support HyperOS 2​ Competitive pricing Reason to avoid Mid-range chipset​ LCD not OLED​ HyperOS ads

The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus tablet is a notable addition to the large-screen tablet category, offering a crisp 12.1-inch 3K display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, making it fast enough for high-end gaming and heavy multitasking. A unique feature is its built-in kickstand, which allows the tablet to stand, tilt, or hang without extra accessories. With a large 10,200mAh battery and quad JBL speakers, it is built for long entertainment sessions. This is a great buy for users who want a big screen for movies or a secondary monitor setup. Pros 11.1-inch 3K OLED 144Hz kickstand​ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 16GB RAM​ JBL quad speakers 10,200 mAh​ Fabric premium design Cons Wi-Fi only no 5G​ Bulkier 700g+ Specifications Display: 11.1-inch 3K OLED display Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM/Storage: 12-16GB / 256-1TB Battery: 10,200 mAh with 68W charging support Cameras: 13MP rear, 8MP front OS: Android 15

Specifications Display 11.1-inch 3K OLED display Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM/Storage 12-16GB / 256-1TB Battery 10,200 mAh with 68W charging support Cameras 13MP rear, 8MP front OS Android 15 Reasons to buy 11.1-inch 3K OLED 144Hz kickstand​ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 16GB RAM​ JBL quad speakers 10,200 mAh​ Fabric premium design Reason to avoid Wi-Fi only no 5G​ Bulkier 700g+

What Buyers Say on Flipkart The entertainment beast with a kickstand and JBL audio is perfect for movies. Rated 4.4 stars. Why Choose This Product Ultimate media tablet with built-in stand and best sound.

The Poco Pad 5G is a strong value choice for those looking for large-screen tablets with cellular connectivity. It features a 12.1-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth experience for videos and browsing. The tablet runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its 10,000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging, ensuring long usage times. You should buy this if you need a big screen for work or travel without relying on Wi-Fi.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch 3.2K LCD display Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 RAM/Storage 8GB / 256GB + microSD Battery 10,000 mAh with 33W charging support Cameras 8MP rear, 8MP front OS HyperOS Android 15 Reasons to buy 12.1-inch 3.2K LCD 144Hz 600 nits​ Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G support​ 10,000 mAh 33W great value​ HyperOS smooth Reason to avoid Mid-tier performance​ No stylus included​ Plastic build

What Buyers Say on Flipkart Excellent value with a smooth screen and 5G speeds. Good battery. 4.2 stars, great for basics.​ Why Choose This Product Affordable 5G tablet for streaming and light tasks on the go. Factors to consider before buying a large-screen tablet: Screen Size and Quality: Larger 12-14-inch displays suit media/productivity, check resolution (3K+), refresh rate (120Hz+), and brightness for indoor/outdoor use. Processor and Performance: Flagship chips like Snapdragon 8 Elite or Apple M5 excel for multitasking/gaming; pair with 12GB+ RAM for smooth AI features. Battery Life: 10,000+ mAh with 45W+ fast charging ensures all-day use; evaluate based on screen size and usage like streaming or work.​ Storage and Expandability: 256GB+ base with microSD support for files/apps; UFS 4.0 speeds up loading.​ Ports and Accessories: USB-C PD, stylus/keyboard support, and S Pen/MagSafe boost productivity; Wi-Fi 7 or 5G for connectivity.​ Build and Extras: IP68 rating, premium materials, cameras for video calls, and OS updates matter for longevity.​ Top 3 Features of the Best Tablets

Tablet Screen Processor Battery Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 14.6-inch AMOLED 120Hz Dimensity 9400+ 11,600 mAh 45W​ OnePlus Pad 3 13.2-inch IPS 144Hz Snapdragon 8 Elite 12,140 mAh 80W​ 13-inch iPad Pro M5 13-inch Tandem OLED M5 (10-core CPU) ~10,758 mAh 40W​ Xiaomi Pad 7 11.2-inch 3.2K 144Hz Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 ~10,000 mAh​ Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus 14.5-inch OLED 144Hz Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 10,200 mAh 68W​ Poco Pad 5G 12.1-inch 3.2K 144Hz Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 10,000 mAh 33W​