OnePlus Pad 3 price in India, launch date, Android tablet specs and more

OnePlus introduced the flagship tablet, the Pad 3, back in June. However, its launch in India and availability for sale were not confirmed. Now, OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus Pad 3 launch in India, with sales going live on September 5, 2025. The company also teased tablet’s performance features by revealing the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, bringing flagship experiences. Therefore, if you have been planning to buy a tablet for work, creativity, and productivity, then you may want to wait for the OnePlus Pad 3 launch, which is scheduled for early next month. OnePlus Pad 3 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for performance.(OnePlus)

OnePlus Pad 3: What’s coming

OnePlus India has shared a post on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), revealing the India launch date for the OnePlus Pad 3. The caption highlighted that the sale for the new tablet will go live on September 5, 2025, at 12 PM in the country. The company also revealed the design and performance features of the tablet, creating hype before its Indian debut. OnePlus has confirmed that the tablet will come in two colourways: Storm Blue and Frosted Silver. Buyers will also have two storage options: the 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB to pick from.

The OnePlus Pad 3 features a 13.2-inch LCD LTPS display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, 3.4k resolution, and up to 600nits peak brightness. Alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the tablet is also equipped with Adreno 830 and Qualcomm Oryon CPU. The tablet features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The new flagship tab will be backed by a massive 12,140mAh battery that will support 80W fast charging. It will run on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, bringing all the latest AI and productivity features.

OnePlus Pad 3: Price in India

The OnePlus Pad 3 price in India is expected to fall under Rs. 50,000. However, the official pricing will be revealed next week during its launch in the country. Till then, we will have to wait for the official confirmation.

