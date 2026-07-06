Only a few hours left! Amazon Prime Day ends tonight with big savings on laptops, TVs, ACs and more

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LG 1.42 Ton 5 Star, 5000 W Cooling Capacity, Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6in1, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Allergen Protection, AS-Q19YNZE2, White)View Details
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.
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Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase
Amazon Prime Day 2026 is entering its final hours, and if you've been waiting for the biggest discounts before making a purchase, this is your last opportunity. While thousands of products are still on sale, only a handful truly stand out for their pricing, features and overall value.
We've compared deals across categories to highlight offers on popular brands such as Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Xiaomi. Eyeing a MacBook or Windows laptop for work, a 4K smart TV for your home entertainment setup, an energy-efficient split AC to beat the heat, or premium headphones, smartwatches and tablets, these are the deals that deserve your attention.
Before these offers disappear tonight, here's a look at the Prime Day deals that deliver genuine savings instead of just flashy discounts.
ACs at unbelievable discounts on Amazon Prime Days
If buying a new AC has been on your mind, Prime Day is one of the best times to do it. Popular brands like LG, Daikin, Lloyd, Samsung and Panasonic are offering impressive discounts, along with bank offers and no-cost EMI benefits. Since these prices are available only during the sale, waiting too long could mean missing out on some genuinely value-for-money deals.
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Last day deals on laptops on Prime Day Sale
Prime Day Sale 2026 ends tonight, but some of the best laptop deals are still live. Whether you're looking for a MacBook, a gaming laptop or an everyday work machine from HP, Dell, Lenovo or ASUS, this is a great time to buy. With attractive discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits, these prices may not stick around once the sale ends tonight.
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Smart TVs at up to 65% on Amazon Sale 2026
Planning to upgrade your entertainment setup? Prime Day brings some of the best smart TV deals of the year, with discounts of up to 65% on brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL and Xiaomi. Whether you want a budget-friendly model or a premium QLED or OLED TV, now is the time to grab it before these offers disappear with the sale.
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Tablets, headphones, smartwatches deals on Amazon Prime Days
There's more to Prime Day than just laptops and TVs. If you've been planning to buy a new tablet, smartwatch or pair of headphones, this is your chance to save big. Top brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, boAt, JBL and Noise are offering attractive discounts, and many deals become even sweeter with bank offers before the sale ends.
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Summer appliances like fans and coolers at up to 60% off
Don't let the season pass before upgrading your cooling essentials. Air coolers, ceiling fans, tower fans and pedestal fans from brands like Havells, Crompton, Bajaj, Orient and Symphony are available at attractive discounts during Prime Day. If you've been putting off the purchase, these limited-time offers make now a smart time to bring one home before prices go back up.
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5 star refrigerators from top brands at up to 50% off
A 5-star refrigerator is a smart long-term investment, and Prime Day makes it easier to bring one home without stretching your budget. Brands like Samsung, Bosch and Godrej are offering discounts of up to 50%, along with bank offers and EMI options. If you've been waiting for the right deal, this could be your best chance before prices return to normal.
Laptops, smart TVs, split ACs, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, headphones and home appliances from leading brands offer some of the best savings.
Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Xiaomi, OnePlus and boAt are among the brands offering attractive Prime Day deals.
Yes. Most Prime Day discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, although a few offers may be available to all shoppers.
Yes. Premium products like MacBooks, OLED TVs, flagship smartphones and gaming laptops often receive some of their best discounts during Prime Day.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More
Home/Technology/Only A Few Hours Left! Amazon Prime Day Ends Tonight With Big Savings On Laptops, TVs, ACs And More