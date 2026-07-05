Students, don't buy your next laptop until you've seen these Amazon Prime Day deals
The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is live, making it a great time to buy a student laptop that offers reliable performance without stretching your budget.
Our Picks
Best deal
Gaming laptop
Value for money
Premium laptop
Long battery
For creators
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best dealHP OmniBook 3, AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 (24GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, Office24, Glacier Silver,1.7kg, fn0074AU, FHD Camera w/Shutter, FPR, Backlit KB, Next Gen AI LaptopView Details
₹66,990
Gaming laptopHP Smartchoice Victus, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, 6GB RTX 4050, 16GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, 144Hz, IPS, 300 nits, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, Office24, Blue, 2.29kg, fb3130AX, Xbox Gamepass*, Gaming LaptopView Details
Value for moneyHP OmniBook 3 AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 Next Gen AI Laptop, (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-Glare,15.6''/39.6cm FHD, Win11,Office24, Silver,1.7kg, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fn0007AUView Details
₹61,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core Ultra 5 322 Next-Gen AI PC (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.3" (38.8cm)/WUXGA IPS/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Grey/1.6Kg), 83UR009QINView Details
Premium laptopASUS Vivobook S16,Intel Core Ultra 5 225H,AI PC(Intel Arc iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/16/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/70Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg) S3607CA-SH071WSView Details
₹82,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
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A laptop is one of the most important purchases you'll make before starting college. It will be there for classes, assignments, presentations, late-night study sessions and probably a bit of Netflix too. That's why it's worth spending a little extra time choosing one that won't start feeling slow after just a year or two.
The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is now live, making it a great time to pick one up for less. If you're planning to buy a laptop before the new academic session begins, these are the models I'd recommend checking out first for their performance, battery life and long-term value.
BEST DEAL
1. HP OmniBook 3, AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 (24GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, Office24, Glacier Silver,1.7kg, fn0074AU, FHD Camera w/Shutter, FPR, Backlit KB, Next Gen AI Laptop
The HP OmniBook 3 is a practical AI-powered laptop for everyday productivity, office work and multitasking. Its generous 24GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD make it ideal for users handling multiple applications without slowdowns. The lightweight design also makes it easy to carry. Since it is available at a discounted price during the Amazon sale, it offers excellent value for students and professionals seeking a capable AI laptop.
Specifications
GAMING LAPTOP
2. HP Smartchoice Victus, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, 6GB RTX 4050, 16GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, 144Hz, IPS, 300 nits, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, Office24, Blue, 2.29kg, fb3130AX, Xbox Gamepass*, Gaming Laptop
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The HP Victus is built for gamers and creators who need dedicated graphics without spending on a premium gaming machine. Its Ryzen 7 processor and RTX 4050 GPU can comfortably handle modern games, video editing and demanding workloads. The 144Hz IPS display further enhances gaming and everyday use, making it a strong all-round performer in its segment.
Specifications
VALUE FOR MONEY
3. HP OmniBook 3 AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 Next Gen AI Laptop, (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-Glare,15.6''/39.6cm FHD, Win11,Office24, Silver,1.7kg, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fn0007AU
Powered by AMD's newer Ryzen AI platform, this OmniBook 3 focuses on productivity, AI features and reliable day-to-day performance. The laptop combines a lightweight chassis with a modern design, making it suitable for students, office users and remote workers. With its current Amazon sale pricing, it stands out as one of the better value AI laptops for buyers looking to keep their budget under control.
Specifications
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core Ultra 5 322 Next-Gen AI PC (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.3" (38.8cm)/WUXGA IPS/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Grey/1.6Kg), 83UR009QIN
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is designed for users who want a modern AI PC with a sharp WUXGA display and dependable everyday performance. Intel's Core Ultra processor delivers efficient multitasking, while the lightweight chassis makes it easy to carry. It also includes Microsoft Office 2024 and Copilot+ features, making it a solid choice for students and professionals looking for future-ready hardware.
Specifications
PREMIUM LAPTOP
5. ASUS Vivobook S16,Intel Core Ultra 5 225H,AI PC(Intel Arc iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/16/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/70Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg) S3607CA-SH071WS
The ASUS Vivobook S16 offers a large display, capable Intel Core Ultra processor and premium build aimed at everyday users and professionals. Its 70Wh battery and spacious 16-inch screen make it particularly appealing for long work sessions, entertainment and productivity. With the ongoing Amazon sale reducing its price, it becomes an attractive option for buyers wanting a premium AI laptop without crossing the flagship price range.
Specifications
6. Acer ALG, Intel Core5-210H Processor, NVIDIA GeForceRTX 3050-6GB DDR6, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD,Office 2024 + M365 Basic, FHD 15.6", 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99 KG, AL15G-53, Gaming Laptop
The Acer ALG is a budget gaming laptop that balances performance and affordability. Equipped with Intel's Core 5 processor and an RTX 3050 GPU, it can comfortably handle esports titles, casual AAA gaming and content creation. The 144Hz display further improves the gaming experience, while the current Amazon sale price makes it one of the better value gaming laptops for buyers seeking dedicated graphics on a tighter budget.
Specifications
LONG BATTERY
7. HP Smartchoice OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor 45 Tops (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD), 2K 14''/35.6cm, Win11, Office24, Silver, 1.29kg, he0014QU, Multi-Day Battery, AI Laptop
The HP OmniBook 5 combines a premium OLED display with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform, delivering impressive battery life and AI-powered features. Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry throughout the day, while the vibrant 2K OLED screen enhances productivity and entertainment. Available at a discounted price during the Amazon sale, it offers excellent value for users prioritising portability and long battery life.
Specifications
FOR CREATORS
8. Lenovo ThinkBook 16, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS 16” (40.64cm), Win 11 Home, Arctic Grey, 1.7Kg, 21SKA0J5IG, Fingerprint, Backlit, 300 Nits, 1Y Warranty, AI Powered Laptop
The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 is aimed at professionals who need strong processing power for multitasking, programming and creative workloads. Powered by Intel's Core Ultra 9 processor, it delivers flagship-level performance in a sleek business-focused design. Features like a fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard and spacious 16-inch display make it an excellent choice for office users and power users alike.
Specifications
9. ASUS Gaming V16 (2025),Intel Core 7 240H (i7-14th Gen),RTX 4050-6GB,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,Windows 11,16"(40 cm),144Hz,M365 Basic (1Y),Office Home 2024, Matte Black,1.95 Kg,V3607VU-RP275WS, Gaming Laptop
The ASUS Gaming V16 is designed for gamers looking for modern hardware capable of handling demanding games and creative software. Combining Intel's Core 7 processor with an RTX 4050 GPU and a smooth 144Hz display, it delivers reliable gaming performance across a wide range of titles. Its 16-inch display also provides additional workspace for productivity and multimedia tasks.
Specifications
10. ASUS Zenbook 14 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 9 285H,32GB RAM,1TB SSD,OLED,Touchscreen,14"(35.5 cm),Win 11,M365 Basic(1Y)* Office 24,Ponder Blue,1.28 Kg,UX3405CA-QL1016WS,Thin & Light Laptop
The ASUS Zenbook 14 is a premium thin-and-light laptop built for professionals and creators who demand top-tier performance. Featuring Intel's latest Core Ultra 9 processor, a stunning OLED touchscreen and 32GB RAM, it excels in multitasking, content creation and AI-assisted workflows. Its lightweight metal chassis and generous 1TB SSD make it an excellent companion for users seeking flagship-level portability.
Specifications
Factors to consider when buying a student laptop
- Performance: Choose at least a modern Core i5 or Ryzen 5 processor with 16GB RAM for smooth multitasking.
- Battery life: Look for a laptop that can comfortably last through lectures and study sessions.
- Weight: A lightweight laptop is much easier to carry between classes every day.
- Display: A Full HD display with good brightness makes reading and assignments more comfortable.
- Longevity: Buy a laptop that will remain fast and reliable throughout your college years.
Top 3 features of best laptops for students
|Laptops
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|HP OmniBook 3 (Ryzen AI 5 330)
|AMD Ryzen AI 5 330
|24GB DDR5
|1TB SSD
|HP Victus
|AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS
|16GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|HP OmniBook 3 (Ryzen AI 5 340)
|AMD Ryzen AI 5 340
|16GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
|Intel Core Ultra 5 322
|16GB LPDDR5X
|512GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook S16
|Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
|16GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|Acer ALG
|Intel Core 5 210H
|16GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|HP OmniBook 5 OLED
|Snapdragon X (45 TOPS)
|16GB LPDDR5X
|512GB SSD
|Lenovo ThinkBook 16
|Intel Core Ultra 9 185H
|16GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|ASUS Gaming V16
|Intel Core 7 240H
|16GB DDR5
|512GB SSD
|ASUS Zenbook 14 (2026)
|Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|32GB LPDDR5X
|1TB SSD
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More