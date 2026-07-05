Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

    Students, don't buy your next laptop until you've seen these Amazon Prime Day deals

    The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is live, making it a great time to buy a student laptop that offers reliable performance without stretching your budget.

    Published on: Jul 05, 2026 3:00 PM IST
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    Best deal

    Gaming laptop

    Value for money

    Premium laptop

    Long battery

    For creators

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best deal

    HP OmniBook 3, AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 (24GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, Office24, Glacier Silver,1.7kg, fn0074AU, FHD Camera w/Shutter, FPR, Backlit KB, Next Gen AI LaptopView Details...

    ₹66,990

    ...
    Check Offers

    Gaming laptop

    HP Smartchoice Victus, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, 6GB RTX 4050, 16GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, 144Hz, IPS, 300 nits, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, Office24, Blue, 2.29kg, fb3130AX, Xbox Gamepass*, Gaming LaptopView Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Value for money

    HP OmniBook 3 AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 Next Gen AI Laptop, (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-Glare,15.6''/39.6cm FHD, Win11,Office24, Silver,1.7kg, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fn0007AUView Details...

    ₹61,990

    ...
    Check Offers

    Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core Ultra 5 322 Next-Gen AI PC (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.3" (38.8cm)/WUXGA IPS/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Grey/1.6Kg), 83UR009QINView Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Premium laptop

    ASUS Vivobook S16,Intel Core Ultra 5 225H,AI PC(Intel Arc iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/16/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/70Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg) S3607CA-SH071WSView Details...

    ₹82,990

    ...
    Check Offers
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    One laptop should be enough for your entire college journey.
    One laptop should be enough for your entire college journey.
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    Don't Delay Your Upgrade

    Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase

    Don't Delay Your Upgrade

    A laptop is one of the most important purchases you'll make before starting college. It will be there for classes, assignments, presentations, late-night study sessions and probably a bit of Netflix too. That's why it's worth spending a little extra time choosing one that won't start feeling slow after just a year or two.

    The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is now live, making it a great time to pick one up for less. If you're planning to buy a laptop before the new academic session begins, these are the models I'd recommend checking out first for their performance, battery life and long-term value.

    The HP OmniBook 3 is a practical AI-powered laptop for everyday productivity, office work and multitasking. Its generous 24GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD make it ideal for users handling multiple applications without slowdowns. The lightweight design also makes it easy to carry. Since it is available at a discounted price during the Amazon sale, it offers excellent value for students and professionals seeking a capable AI laptop.

    Specifications

    Display
    15.6-inch FHD (1920×1080) Anti-Glare IPS
    Processor
    AMD Ryzen AI 5 330
    RAM
    24GB DDR5
    Storage
    1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD
    Weight
    1.7kg

    GAMING LAPTOP

    2. HP Smartchoice Victus, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, 6GB RTX 4050, 16GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, 144Hz, IPS, 300 nits, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, Office24, Blue, 2.29kg, fb3130AX, Xbox Gamepass*, Gaming Laptop

    Loading Suggestions...
    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    The HP Victus is built for gamers and creators who need dedicated graphics without spending on a premium gaming machine. Its Ryzen 7 processor and RTX 4050 GPU can comfortably handle modern games, video editing and demanding workloads. The 144Hz IPS display further enhances gaming and everyday use, making it a strong all-round performer in its segment.

    Specifications

    Display
    15.6-inch Full HD IPS, 144Hz, 300 nits
    Processor
    AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS
    RAM
    16GB DDR5 (Upgradeable)
    Storage
    512GB PCIe SSD
    Graphics
    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB

    Powered by AMD's newer Ryzen AI platform, this OmniBook 3 focuses on productivity, AI features and reliable day-to-day performance. The laptop combines a lightweight chassis with a modern design, making it suitable for students, office users and remote workers. With its current Amazon sale pricing, it stands out as one of the better value AI laptops for buyers looking to keep their budget under control.

    Specifications

    Display
    15.6-inch Full HD Anti-Glare IPS
    Processor
    AMD Ryzen AI 5 340
    RAM
    16GB DDR5
    Storage
    512GB PCIe SSD
    Weight
    1.7kg

    The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is designed for users who want a modern AI PC with a sharp WUXGA display and dependable everyday performance. Intel's Core Ultra processor delivers efficient multitasking, while the lightweight chassis makes it easy to carry. It also includes Microsoft Office 2024 and Copilot+ features, making it a solid choice for students and professionals looking for future-ready hardware.

    Specifications

    Display
    15.3-inch WUXGA IPS
    Processor
    Intel Core Ultra 5 322
    RAM
    16GB LPDDR5X
    Storage
    512GB PCIe SSD
    Weight
    1.6kg

    The ASUS Vivobook S16 offers a large display, capable Intel Core Ultra processor and premium build aimed at everyday users and professionals. Its 70Wh battery and spacious 16-inch screen make it particularly appealing for long work sessions, entertainment and productivity. With the ongoing Amazon sale reducing its price, it becomes an attractive option for buyers wanting a premium AI laptop without crossing the flagship price range.

    Specifications

    Display
    16-inch Full HD IPS, 60Hz
    Processor
    Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
    RAM
    16GB DDR5
    Storage
    512GB PCIe SSD
    Battery
    70Wh

    The Acer ALG is a budget gaming laptop that balances performance and affordability. Equipped with Intel's Core 5 processor and an RTX 3050 GPU, it can comfortably handle esports titles, casual AAA gaming and content creation. The 144Hz display further improves the gaming experience, while the current Amazon sale price makes it one of the better value gaming laptops for buyers seeking dedicated graphics on a tighter budget.

    Specifications

    Display
    15.6-inch Full HD IPS, 144Hz
    Processor
    Intel Core 5 210H
    RAM
    16GB DDR5
    Storage
    512GB PCIe SSD
    Graphics
    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB

    The HP OmniBook 5 combines a premium OLED display with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform, delivering impressive battery life and AI-powered features. Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry throughout the day, while the vibrant 2K OLED screen enhances productivity and entertainment. Available at a discounted price during the Amazon sale, it offers excellent value for users prioritising portability and long battery life.

    Specifications

    Display
    14-inch 2K OLED
    Processor
    Snapdragon X (45 TOPS NPU)
    RAM
    16GB LPDDR5X
    Storage
    512GB PCIe SSD
    Weight
    1.29kg

    The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 is aimed at professionals who need strong processing power for multitasking, programming and creative workloads. Powered by Intel's Core Ultra 9 processor, it delivers flagship-level performance in a sleek business-focused design. Features like a fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard and spacious 16-inch display make it an excellent choice for office users and power users alike.

    Specifications

    Display
    16-inch WUXGA IPS, 300 nits
    Processor
    Intel Core Ultra 9 185H
    RAM
    16GB DDR5
    Storage
    512GB PCIe SSD
    Weight
    1.7kg

    The ASUS Gaming V16 is designed for gamers looking for modern hardware capable of handling demanding games and creative software. Combining Intel's Core 7 processor with an RTX 4050 GPU and a smooth 144Hz display, it delivers reliable gaming performance across a wide range of titles. Its 16-inch display also provides additional workspace for productivity and multimedia tasks.

    Specifications

    Display
    16-inch Full HD IPS, 144Hz
    Processor
    Intel Core 7 240H
    RAM
    16GB DDR5
    Storage
    512GB PCIe SSD
    Graphics
    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB

    The ASUS Zenbook 14 is a premium thin-and-light laptop built for professionals and creators who demand top-tier performance. Featuring Intel's latest Core Ultra 9 processor, a stunning OLED touchscreen and 32GB RAM, it excels in multitasking, content creation and AI-assisted workflows. Its lightweight metal chassis and generous 1TB SSD make it an excellent companion for users seeking flagship-level portability.

    Specifications

    Display
    14-inch OLED Touchscreen
    Processor
    Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
    RAM
    32GB LPDDR5X
    Storage
    1TB PCIe SSD
    Weight
    1.28kg

    Factors to consider when buying a student laptop

    • Performance: Choose at least a modern Core i5 or Ryzen 5 processor with 16GB RAM for smooth multitasking.
    • Battery life: Look for a laptop that can comfortably last through lectures and study sessions.
    • Weight: A lightweight laptop is much easier to carry between classes every day.
    • Display: A Full HD display with good brightness makes reading and assignments more comfortable.
    • Longevity: Buy a laptop that will remain fast and reliable throughout your college years.

    Top 3 features of best laptops for students

    LaptopsProcessorRAMStorage
    HP OmniBook 3 (Ryzen AI 5 330)AMD Ryzen AI 5 33024GB DDR51TB SSD
    HP VictusAMD Ryzen 7 7445HS16GB DDR5512GB SSD
    HP OmniBook 3 (Ryzen AI 5 340)AMD Ryzen AI 5 34016GB DDR5512GB SSD
    Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3Intel Core Ultra 5 32216GB LPDDR5X512GB SSD
    ASUS Vivobook S16Intel Core Ultra 5 225H16GB DDR5512GB SSD
    Acer ALGIntel Core 5 210H16GB DDR5512GB SSD
    HP OmniBook 5 OLEDSnapdragon X (45 TOPS)16GB LPDDR5X512GB SSD
    Lenovo ThinkBook 16Intel Core Ultra 9 185H16GB DDR5512GB SSD
    ASUS Gaming V16Intel Core 7 240H16GB DDR5512GB SSD
    ASUS Zenbook 14 (2026)Intel Core Ultra 9 285H32GB LPDDR5X1TB SSD

    Similar articles for you

    Laptop prices are rising, so I found the best student laptops under 45,000 before they cost more

    From MacBook Air M4 to Legion Pro 7, these are the top laptops of the year

    Your next laptop purchase might be smarter if you wait just a bit for the Prime Day deals

    Battery anxiety ruining your workday? Best laptops with day long battery life to buy now

    FAQs
    Yes. The sale is live with discounts, bank offers and exchange deals across many popular laptop brands.
    For most students, 16GB RAM offers a smoother experience and is better suited for long-term use.
    A modern Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 processor provides a good balance of performance and battery life.
    Only if you plan to game or use demanding software such as video editing or 3D design applications.
    A 512GB SSD is the ideal starting point, offering enough space for assignments, software and everyday files.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    Home/Technology/Students, Don't Buy Your Next Laptop Until You've Seen These Amazon Prime Day Deals
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes